Wyoming Cowboys star Graham Ike to miss start of season with injury

LARAMIE – Wyoming highly anticipated season is off to a shaky start.

Graham Ike, the Mountain West preseason player of the year, will miss an "extended period of time" after suffering a lower-leg injury.

Head coach Jeff Linder made the announcement Friday morning. The Cowboys open the season against Colorado Christian on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Ike was second in the MW in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.6 rpg) while leading UW to an NCAA Tournament berth last season. The junior forward was 19th in the NCAA with 14 double-doubles.

The Cowboys are picked to finish second in the preseason MW poll behind No. 19 San Diego State.

