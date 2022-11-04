 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
breaking
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowboys star Graham Ike to miss start of season with injury

  • Updated
  • 0
Graham Ike vs SDSU

Wyoming's Graham Ike gestures to the crowd during the Cowboys' game against San Diego State last season at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Kyle Spradley, UW Media Services

LARAMIE Wyoming highly anticipated season is off to a shaky start.

Graham Ike, the Mountain West preseason player of the year, will miss an "extended period of time" after suffering a lower-leg injury.

Head coach Jeff Linder made the announcement Friday morning. The Cowboys open the season against Colorado Christian on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Ike was second in the MW in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.6 rpg) while leading UW to an NCAA Tournament berth last season. The junior forward was 19th in the NCAA with 14 double-doubles.

The Cowboys are picked to finish second in the preseason MW poll behind No. 19 San Diego State.

This story will be updated with reaction from Linder's 2 p.m. press conference.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup busines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News