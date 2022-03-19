Wyoming Cowboys Stephen Buchanan finishes third at NCAA championships

Stephen Buchanan closed out a historic season with a third-place finish at the NCAA wrestling championships in Detroit.

At 197 pounds, the junior from Loyal, Wis., grinded out a 1-0 victory over Missouri's Rocky Elam to earn the bronze medal.

After shutting out Elam in a 4-0 victory Friday, Buchanan did it again less than 24 hours later to earn third place.

Buchanan closes out his season with a 28-2 record including winning 15 of his last 16 matches. He is one of only four two-time All-Americans in program history.

“After the way my season ended last year, it feels great to finish this season with a win," Buchanan, who finished eighth at the 2021 NCAA championships. "Jumping from eighth to third is nice but it’s not my end goal. I’m glad I get to represent Wyoming on this national stage and show everyone what we can do.

"I want to prove that that you can come to 7220 and be a national champion.”

Buchanan got his day started in the consolation semifinals against a familiar foe in Iowa State's Yonger Bastida. Buchanan and Bastida had already met twice this season with Buchanan taking both meetings as he looked to make it 3-0 on the season against the Cyclone.

After giving up an early takedown, Buchanan took control of the match earning a takedown of his own and taking a 4-2 lead into the third period. In the third period Buchanan shut down Bastida’s scoring attempts and clinched the 4-3 win to advance to the third-place match.

The Cowboys also had a performance to remember as a team, recording their first top 25 finish at the NCAA tournament since the 2017-18 season wrapping up the weekend in 23rd with 21.0 points. It marks the sixth time during the Mark Branch era that the Pokes have finished in the top 25 at the NCAA tournament.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.