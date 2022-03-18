Wyoming Cowboys Stephen Buchanan loses in NCAA championship semifinals

Stephen Buchanan did not reach his ultimate goal of winning a national championship, but Wyoming’s standout wrester did make history.

At 197 pounds, the second-ranked Buchanan lost a hard-fought semifinal match to No. 6 Jacob Warner of Iowa at the NCAA championships on Friday night in Detroit.

Buchanan, who cruised to a 4-0 win over Missouri’s Rock Elam in the quarterfinal, became the fourth two time All-American in program history.

“Obviously we are heartbroken with Stephen, but he has nothing to be ashamed of,” UW head coach Mark Branch said “His loss hurts and stings, but he still has a lot of good things he can do (Saturday), so we just need to keep his head up and he should be proud of how he represents our university.”

Buchanan will wrap up his NCAA tournament at 9 a.m. Sunday in the consolation bracket with a chance to wrestle back for third place.

At 174, No. 20 Hayden Hastings pinned No. 19 Thomas Fritz (Appalachia State) in the first period. He then followed that up with a dominant 10-0 shutout over No. 22 Mason Kauffman (Northern Illinois) to earn a spot in the blood round.

Hastings lost 5-2 to Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola to come up just shy of All-American honors. His 3-2 record marks his best career performance at the NCAA Tournament.

As a team, the Cowboys finished the second day competition in 24th with 16.5 points sitting just ahead of Penn and just behind Pittsburgh. Penn State currently leads the team race with 108.0 points

“These guys all wrestled their best here at the tournament,” Branch said. “I tell my guys any time they go out there and leave it all on the mat they need to hold their heads high and have nothing to be ashamed of. I am very proud of them and the way they wrestled.”

