Wyoming Cowboys thin at defensive end with loss of Sabastian Harsh

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s defense is running out of pass rushers before the season even kicks off.

Sabastian Harsh, the defensive end head coach Craig Bohl has been publicly praising since the spring, will miss the Pokes’ opener against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).

“That’s a big hole,” defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “He was probably the most versatile player, the most consistent player, probably the best of that group. Anytime you go into a game without one of your top guys at a position that creates a challenge. That’s part of it. Everybody else has to step up and do their part and there’s an opportunity in availability for other people to do that.

"We’ll just look forward to when Sabastian gets back.

Bohl did not give details on the type or severity of the injury Harsh suffered this week or a timetable for his return.

Alabama transfer Keelan Cox, who was expected to add depth at the position where the Cowboys lost Garrett Crall to graduation and Solomon Byrd (USC) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) to Power 5 programs, went down with a hip injury during fall camp.

Sophomore DeVonne Harris and redshirt freshmen Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders are the three defensive ends listed on the depth chart. All three are expected to play a lot of snaps against the Illini.

“Siders has done a good job, Olu has done a good job, DeVonne Harris has done a good job, but all those guys are not household names,” Bohl said. “So we are thin at that spot. Certainly not having Sabastian is going to have an impact because I thought he was a really good player.”

The other defensive ends on the roster are sophomore Akili Bonner, redshirt freshmen Brady Bohlinger and Tyce Westland and true freshmen Kevin Sjogren and Haegun Hoffschneider.

UW finished 87th in the FBS with 24 total sacks last season, including a team-high 5.0 sacks from nose tackle Cole Godbout.

The Illini finished 121st in passing (156.2 yards per game) during last season’s 5-7 finish, but second-year head coach Bret Bielema hired offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. away from UTSA to balance the offense.

UW has already lost six players to injuries before the opener.

Backup running back Dawaiian McNeeley is out indefinitely. Joe Braasch and D.Q. James are listed as the backups to starter Titus Swen.

Wide receiver Gunner Gentry (knee) and nickelback Buck Coors (leg) suffered season-ending injuries during fall camp and safety TJ Urban tore an ACL in the spring.

Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland will start at receiver against Illinois. Redshirt freshman Wrook Brown will be Keonte Glinton’s backup at nickel. Isaac White, Wyett Ekeler and Miles Williams are the safeties on the two-deep for Illinois.

Shae Suiaunoa won the starting job at weak-side linebacker, but Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo is also expected to play in his return to Big Ten country.

Eric Abojei (left tackle), Nofoafia Tulafono (center), Emmanuel Pregnon (right guard) and Frank Crum (right tackle) will start on the offensive line as expected, with either Zach Watts or Jack Walsh to start at left guard.

Bohl also did not name a starting punter. Ralph Fawaz and Clayton Stewart are the two candidates.

Caleb Cooley will return punts with Cam Stone and Cobbs returning kickoffs. John Hoyland will handle the placekicking and kickoff duties. Freshman Carson York is UW’s new long snapper and Clayton Stewart is the holder.