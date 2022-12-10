Wyoming Cowboys throttle Louisiana Tech 92-65 at the Arena-Auditorium

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder’s message was received loud and clear.

With an emphasis on the loud part.

Wyoming played its best game of the season during a 92-65 victory over Louisiana Tech in front of an engaged crowd of 4,604 on Saturday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

After Tuesday’s win over Texas A&M Commerce, Linder called out for the UW fan base for a lack of energy and support during the team's early-season struggles.

"The response by the fans was tremendous. That’s what makes Wyoming a special place when you can feel the energy in there," Linder said. "You could feel the energy back in there tonight. That was the first time all year I’ve felt that energy and that energy allowed us to beat a very good team."

Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds scored 20 points each on a combined 12-for-20 shooting to lead the Pokes.

Hunter Maldonado (13 points), Kenny Foster (12) and Jeremiah Oden (11) also scored in double figures.

The Cowboys, who shot 51.8% from the field with 14 made 3s, improved to 5-5 overall ahead of neutral-site games against Dayton on Dec. 17 in Chicago and Saint Mary’s on Dec. 21 in Phoenix to wrap up non-conference play.

"We needed a game like this," Wenzel said after finishing 5-for-7 on 3-point attempts. "Just from within we decided we’ve got to stop losing and we’re not playing how we’re supposed to play. Whenever we go out and play like that, we can beat any team in the country."

Xavier DuSell set the tone with a 3 to start the game and beat the shot-clock buzzer with a quick-trigger release behind the arc to open the second half.

Hunter Thompson completed an old-fashioned three-point play and Maldonado buried a deep ball to extend the lead to 55-31.

A lob from Ethan Anderson to Oden for a jam will be added to the team’s pregame highlight reel before the next home game against New Mexico on Dec. 31.

Nate Barnhart, a crowd favorite, threw down a dunk and Reynolds added a corner 3 to extend the lead to 68-44 with 10:19 remaining."

"This group is going to continuously get better over time," said Reynolds, who has scored 75 points over his last three games. "I’m just really proud right now of our response to all this. Playing a game like that, it boosts the hell out of your team morale."

UW finished with 20 assists and five turnovers. Maldonado had seven assists and no turnovers, and Anderson added five assists without a turnover.

The Pokes were also 20-for-23 at the free-throw line after struggling at the stripe during the first two games of the home stand.

"It’s sure nice as a coach, even as a fan, to say, you know what, that looked right and that felt right," Linder said. "I think also it has felt more right in practice. We made some adjustments in terms of how we’ve been practicing. You’re always evolving."

The Cowboys led 44-24 at the intermission after shooting 56% with seven made 3s while holding the Bulldogs (6-3) to 9-for-25 (36%) from the field.

Wenzel made three shots behind the arc to give UW an early 16-9 lead.

Oden hit back-to-back 3s and Foster buried a corner 3 to make the score 30-15.

Wenzel had 13 points and Foster added 10 in the first half on a combined 7-for-10 shooting.

Louisiana Tech had won five consecutive games coming in. The team's two previous losses were by single digits at Texas Tech and at Louisiana, teams that are a combined 13-3.

"Sometimes it takes a bit longer to get there, but the group you saw out there tonight is a group that allows you to win games because they’re connected," Linder said.