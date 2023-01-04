Wyoming Cowboys tight end Parker Christensen moving on from football

LARAMIE – Two more experienced members of Wyoming’s offense have decided to move on from football.

Former Sheridan Broncs star Parker Christensen, a versatile fullback and tight end, announced Wednesday he is leaving the program to pursue a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Christensen was at UW for four years but still has two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting as a freshman in 2019 and playing in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“It is with a heavy heart to say that due to career goals and recent injuries, I feel that it is in my best interest to step away from the game,” Christensen posted on social media. “I want to thank my coaches, staff, family, and Pokes fans for giving a Wyoming boy a chance to live out his dream.

"To my teammates, I love you boys with everything I have, and you all mean the world to me. I will cherish the time spent being a Cowboy for the rest of my life.”

Christensen, the 2018 Gatorade player of the year in Wyoming, had 19 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown this season before missing the regular-season finale at Fresno State and the Arizona Bowl due to injury.

Tight end Jackson Marcotte, who overcame a devastating leg injury to return to the field last season, is also stepping away from football to “dedicate myself to other aspects of my life.”

Marcotte, a fifth-year junior in eligibility, is currently in his second year of law school at UW. He had three catches for 11 yards this season.

Both Christensen and Marcotte were key cogs in the Cowboys’ running game with their blocking.

“This place gave me more than I ever imagined,” Marcotte said. “And for that, I am forever thankful. It always is and always will be, Go Pokes!”

Leading into the Pokes' overtime loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl, head coach Craig Bohl said he had conversations with some graduating players that would be moving on.

Christensen and Marcotte join an outgoing senior class that includes offensive linemen Eric Abojei, Zach Watts and Marcho Machado and safety Miles Williams.

Starting running back Titus Swen was dismissed from the team by Bohl after the regular season and is entering the NFL draft.

Since the portal opened on Dec. 5, UW has also lost eight players looking to transfer. Reserve defensive end Akili Bonner put his name in the portal Tuesday.

Only cornerback Cam Stone, who signed with Hawaii, has announced a new home so far.

Bohl and his staff signed a 13-man recruiting class on Dec. 21 and also added Northern Illinois running back transfer Harrison Waylee.