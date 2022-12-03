Wyoming Cowboys will play in Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson

LARAMIE – The Pokes will be your huckleberry.

Wyoming is headed back to Tucson, Arizona, to play in the Arizona Bowl for the second time in four seasons sources told the Star-Tribune.

The Cowboys (7-5) will face a Mid-American opponent on Dec. 30 at Arizona Stadium. The Arizona Bowl is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. will be streamed on the platforms of game sponsor Barstool Sports.

UW was in the thick of the Mountain West race until a deflating 20-17 loss to Boise State on Nov. 19 at War Memorial Stadium.

“I’m pleased that we’re playing in a bowl game,” head coach Craig Bohl said after his team’s 30-0 loss at Fresno State in the regular-season finale. “We had seven wins, we had two tough teams to play at the end. We played one of them pretty close and the other one I think we probably could have played for three days and probably had the same outcome.

“But I am proud of this team.”

The Pokes finished the 2019 season 8-5 with a 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.

Xazavian Valladay was the offensive most valuable player after finishing with 204 yards rushing, 91 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Levi Williams provided a balanced attack by passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start.

The momentum from the postseason triumph was halted by the pandemic leading into the 2020 campaign.

In this year’s Arizona Bowl, UW’s run-first offense will no longer feature Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team by Bohl on Monday after becoming the 12th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Backups Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James are both injured and were unavailable against Fresno State. Joe Braasch has 29 carries for 91 yards this season.

The Cowboys’ quarterback play was also shaky down the stretch with Jayden Clemons finishing 3-for-16 passing for 30 yards and three costly interceptions against Boise State and Andrew Peasley finishing 12-for-29 passing for 104 yards and two interceptions against Fresno State.

Wide receivers Joshua Cobbs, Alex Brown and Will Pelissier and tight ends Treyton Welch, Parker Christensen and Colin O’Brien are all recovering from injuries.

“I think it’s really important just for the momentum of this football team and program,” Peasley said of receiving a bowl bid. “When you go into an offseason you need a W and it feels a lot better to show up to workouts with a W than a loss.”

The Pokes, who are 9-8 all-time in bowl games, will try to win a fourth consecutive bowl for the second time in program history.

UW won the Gator Bowl (1950) and three Sun Bowls (1955, 1958, 1966) before losing its next six bowl games.

Bohl is 3-1 in the postseason with the Cowboys, who lost the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl to BYU with Famous Idaho Potato Bowl wins over Central Michigan (2017) and Kent State (2021) as bookends to the 2019 Arizona Bowl win.