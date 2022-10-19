Wyoming Cowboys will try to keep the Bridger Rifle in intesifying rivalry with Utah State

LARAMIE – The Jim Bridger Rifle is not loaded.

Craig Bohl made that clear to a concerned friend working in the NFL who saw Wyoming’s head coach holding the traveling trophy after a win over Utah State.

“He texted me the picture and said, 'What are you doing running around the stadium with a rifle?'” Bohl said. “It was unloaded. It's a big sucker, and we have it in a really nice, fancy case."

The rivalry between the Cowboys and Aggies, who will meet for the 72nd time on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS2), isn’t on the same level of the Border War.

But Utah State has helped fill some of the void of regional gridiron strife lost since BYU and Utah left the Mountain West.

The series has some extra sizzle this year with Levi Williams leaving UW for Utah State and being replaced by Andrew Peasley, the former Aggies quarterback.

“I might have a few more smiles, I guess, looking across the line,” Peasley said of playing his former team after spending the last four years at Utah State. “Other than that, we’re focused on getting 1-0 and getting another conference win.”

This will begin a string of three consecutive trophy games for UW, which will try to get the Paniolo Trophy back from Hawaii on Oct. 29 in Honolulu and keep the Bronze Boot with another win over Colorado State on Nov. 12 in Fort Collins.

Last year the Pokes were enthusiastically posing with the Bridger Rifle after a dominating 44-17 victory in Logan. Williams and the Aggies will be looking to arm themselves for a postgame celebration in Laramie.

“I know they enjoy holding that rifle up. Last year I did as well,” Bohl said. “That’s one of the unique things about college football when you have these traveling trophies like this. So we treasure that and we’re excited about it.”

Wise beyond their years?

Bohl has been pleasantly surprised the Cowboys, who are the third-youngest team in the FBS, have played cleanly for the most part this season.

UW is ranked sixth nationally in penalties (4.1 per game) and ninth in penalty yards (37.1 per game) this season.

“Typically young teams have tendency to be penalized a lot,” Bohl noted. “They want to be coached.”

The Pokes were flagged twice for 15 yards during the 27-13 win at New Mexico. The Lobos had eight accepted totaling 70 yards.

UW has only turned the ball over six times and forced eight turnovers this season. In the four wins, the Cowboys have a 20-0 edge over their opponents in points scored off turnovers.

Pokes freshmen honored

Two UW players, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho and left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, were named to the College Football News’ midseason freshman all-American team.

Omotosho, who received first-team honors, has 21 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in his first season at a UW starter. Pregnon, who received second-team honors, has been a bright spot on the revamped offensive line but is expected to miss his second consecutive game due to injury.

Notable

UW leads the MW in red-zone offense with scores on 18 of 19 trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. However, the Pokes only have eight touchdowns and have settled for 10 field goals in the red zone. …

John Hoyland leads the FBS in field goals per game (2.14) and has made 15 of his 16 (93.8%) attempts this season. The junior placekicker’s 55-yard field goal against Tulsa is tied for the fourth-longest in program history behind Dan Christopulous (62 yards vs. Colorado State in 1977), Billy Vinnedge (57 yards vs. Air Force in 2007) and Aaron Elling (56 yards vs. Colorado State in 1999). …

Utah State has won six consecutive MW road games and is 9-2 overall in games played outside of Logan under second-year coach Blake Anderson. The losses were to then-No. 1 Alabama and then-No. 19 BYU this season.

Quotable

“It was shelved for such a long time,” Bohl, who is 3-4 against Utah State during his nine seasons with the Cowboys, said of the series that was on hiatus from 1977 to 2001. “They probably had a foot up on us when I first got here and then we won a couple, then they won a couple. So two pretty evenly matched teams. You get out in the western portion of the state and it’s a big, big game for the people.”