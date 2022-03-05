Wyoming Cowboys wrap up the regular season with dramatic 68-64 OT win over Fresno State

LARAMIE — Selection Sunday is a week away.

The Pokes — needing some pressure-packed March wins before the NCAA Tournament bracket is released — started the madness early.

Wyoming escaped with a 68-64 overtime victory over Fresno State on a snowy Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys finished the regular season 24-7 overall and 13-5 in the Mountain West.

UW will be the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 UNLV in a quarterfinal matchup at the conference tournament next Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Hunter Maldonado, who was honored during a senior day ceremony and wearing protective goggles after suffering an eye injury during Wednesday’s loss at UNLV, made two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score 57-57.

“I mean, it’s senior night and I wasn’t going to go out like that,” Maldonado said. “That’s for sure. When we huddled up everyone was like, ‘We’re going to overtime.’

“We just broke the huddle, didn’t say much after that. I had to step up and knock them down. I wasn’t going out like that.”

Jeremiah Oden made a clutch 3-pointer to give the Pokes a 60-58 lead with 1:48 left in overtime. Maldonado made a hook shot and a layup to extend the cushion to six points.

“He earned that moment,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said of Maldonado’s brilliant performance with the game in the balance. “He earned that opportunity to step up and make those shots.

“That’s how the season at home needed to end.”

UW finished 14-1 at home while bringing life back to the Dome of Doom.

A scout from the Orlando Magic flew to Denver and made the treacherous drive to Laramie to watch Orlando Robinson play. The 7-foot-1 center put on a show, finishing with 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

After Graham Ike fouled out, Hunter Thompson did his best to stop Robinson, which was kind of like riding a bull.

The senior from Pine Bluffs made a key save to give UW an extra possession and took a charge on Robinson with 51.4 seconds left.

“For me to see his face afterwards knowing he helped us win that game,” Linder said of Thompson. “I’ll take that image with me for the rest of my life.”

Robinson buried a 3 and Isaiah Hill added a layup to get the Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9) within 66-64 with 7.9 seconds left.

Xavier DuSell, who cut off his following locks this week, made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to ice the win and finished with a team-high 21 points.

“Our whole staple for this game was last home game of the season, let’s leave it all out there and let the chips fall where they may,” DuSell said. “Hunter Thompson, senior night, coming up with that huge charge at the end. (Oden) hitting that huge 3.

“It just shows our resiliency. No matter what the situation is we’re going to keep our poise.”

A 3-pointer by Robinson capped a 10-0 run to give Fresno State a 33-32 lead with 18:37 remaining.

Ike scored the next six points and a Drake Jeffries 3 put an exclamation point on an 11-0 surge that gave UW a 42-33 lead.

Oden hit a 3 as the shot clock expired to give UW a double-digit advantage (48-38) with 7:04 remaining.

But the Bulldogs, coming off a taxing double-overtime loss late Thursday at San Diego State, rallied to tie the score 52-52 as Hill made a layup and the officials called a foul simultaneously away from the ball that sent Robinson to the line to complete a four-point possession.

Robinson made a basket with 34.1 seconds left to give the visitors a 56-55 lead. Hill missed a free throw before Maldonado’s heroics at the end of regulation.

“That was a really good basketball team we beat,” Linder said. “Orlando Robinson is a pro.”

The Cowboys led 32-28 at the intermission after DuSell scored 17 points.

Fresno State had a 19-14 advantage after 7-foot-1 center Braxton Meah caught a lob for a backboard-shaking dunk.

DuSell’s fifth made 3 gave UW the lead back and back-to-back 3s by Jeremiah Oden extended the cushion to nine points.

“Might as well go out guns blazing, see what happens,” DuSell said of his aggressiveness on offense.

The Pokes will head to Las Vegas rested and ready to make a run to secure the program’s first invitation to the Big Dance in seven years.

