LARAMIE – The Cowgirls honored Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann before the Border War on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

But the program is going to be in good hands for the foreseeable future with Allyson Fertig and Malene Pedersen leading the way.

The duo swept the Mountain West weekly women's basketball awards after leading Wyoming to victories over Nevada and rival Colorado State to close out the regular season.

Fertig was named the league’s player of the week for the third time this season while Pedersen earned freshman of the week honors for the fifth time. They also swept the awards together on Jan. 30.

During the 76-60 win over CSU, which clinched the No. 2 seed in the MW Tournament for the Cowgirls, Fertig scored 15 of her 27 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

"That’s the growth that you’ve seen in Allyson," UW head coach Heather Ezell said. "She’s not playing like a sophomore; she’s playing like an upperclassman, and it makes you really excited for what the future holds.

"I know right now we’re focused on finishing this year, but what she has been able to do here when teams are trying to stop her and she’s able to score is really fun to watch."

Fertig averaged 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 block on 20-of-30 shooting from the floor in the two games.

Pedersen, who could follow in Fertig's footsteps as the MW freshman of the year, averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 11-for-20. She had 19 points and a career-high nine rebounds in the 81-66 win over Nevada.

"Her basketball I.Q. continues to show with each game. I still think she’s getting better," Ezell said of Pedersen. "We haven’t hit that peak just yet. We kind of joked she probably could have had 30 (points against Nevada) if she wanted to the way that she was playing and the way she was scoring around the basket."

The Cowgirls have a week to prepare for their quarterfinal game at the MW Tournament next Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.