 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls Allyson Fertig, Malene Pedersen sweep Mountain West awards

  • 0
NCAA Women's Basketball: Wyoming at Air Force

Wyoming's Malene Pedersen shoots against Air Force during their game Jan. 11 at Clune Arena in Air Force Academy, Colo.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE  Two Cowgirls swept the Mountain West individual honors after another impressive road trip.

Wyoming's Allyson Fertig is the MW player of the week and Malene Pedersen is the freshman of the week after leading the team to wins at Nevada (64-52) and Boise State (69-62).

This is the sixth career honor for Fertig, the 6-foot-4 center from Glendo, and the third of the season for Pedersen, the dynamic guard from Denmark.

Fertig averaged14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds. The sophomore shot 57% from the field and also logged three blocks and two steals.

Pedersen averaged 13.5 points on 10-of-21 shooting. She shot 63% on 3-pointers and had 17 points to spark UW's comeback win at Boise State, which was the team's fifth consecutive road win.

Fertig and Pedersen helped fill the void of not having leading scorer Quinn Weidemann available after the team's leading scorer suffered a head injury in the second quarter against Utah State.

People are also reading…

The Cowgirls (14-7, 7-3), currently third in the MW standings, will host San Jose State on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

+2 
Malene Pedersen 2022 headshot

Pedersen
+2 
Allyson Fertig 2021 headshot

Fertig

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to host 2024 Copa America International Soccer Tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News