LARAMIE – Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann were celebrated during the emotional pregame show.

Then Allyson Fertig stepped into the Border War spotlight during the high-stakes regular-season finale.

The sophomore center scored 15 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter to carrying Wyoming to the finish line in a 76-60 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night in front of an appreciative crowd of 3,603 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (20-9, 13-5) clinched the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West and will be on the opposite side of the bracket from top-seeded and 24th ranked UNLV Rebels (27-2, 17-0).

Fertig finished 9-for-16 from the field and 9-for-10 at the free-throw line with six rebounds, two steals and a block.

Malene Pedersen made six consecutive free throws and a late basket to put the win on ice. The MW freshman of the year candidate finished with 15 points and five rebounds.

"I love watching Malene play," Ezell said. "She never gets too high; she never gets too low. She’s just even keel for everything and there’s no other kid I’d want at the free throw line. Of course, we’ve got some really good free throw shooters, but I don’t even second guess having a freshman up there at the end of the game.

"She’s been a player you can lean on and I’m super excited that we have her for another three years after this."

Grace Ellis (12 points) and Weidemann (11 points) also scored in double figures.

McKenna Hofschild, who had 25 points in the first meeting and was averaging a conference-leading 21.2 points and 7.5 assists, was limited to 16 points on 7-for-21 shooting and 6 assists for the Rams (18-10, 11-6).

Destiny Thurman made a desperation 3-pointer from NBA range with the shot clock expiring to give CSU a 53-51 lead.

Fertig responded back-to-back traditional three-point plays on the other to start the decisive 15-7 run that she capped with a power move in the paint.

The Cowgirls led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter after holding CSU to 2-for-14 (14.3%) shooting, including 1-for-7 on 3s.

Olson made a 3 to get UW off to a 5-0 head start but the home team had six turnovers in the first 10 minutes and finished the frame 4-for-10 from the field.

Both teams found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter.

Thurman finished a 7-0 run with a basket to give CSU a 13-11 lead. Fertig answered with a three-point play.

UW went on a 10-0 run capped with a 3 by Tess Barnes to make the score 29-21. The sophomore from Australia buried another deep ball to stretch the lead to nine points.

Hofschild scored to get the Rams within 32-25 at the intermission. CSU was 8-for-14 from the field in the second quarter.

Fertig scored five consecutive points to extend the Cowgirls’ cushion to 41-28 early in the third quarter.

UW maintained a 13-point lead with a 3 by Grace Ellis and another basket by Fertig, but the Rams closed the third quarter with a 5-0 spurt to get within 46-40.

The Cowgirls will have nine days to prepare for the postseason. UW will play the No. 6 vs. No. 11 winner in the quarterfinals on March 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (5 p.m., MW Network).