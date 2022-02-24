Wyoming Cowgirls beat first-place UNLV to snap the Rebels' 12-game winning streak

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls sent a message to the rest of the Mountain West about what's coming in March.

They’re ready to make another run in Las Vegas.

Wyoming, the reigning MW Tournament champions, beat first-place UNLV 77-73 Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (13-11, 9-6) have won seven of their last nine and close the regular season with two more home games.

UW moved up to fifth in the standings with the win and Colorado State’s 69-61 home loss to San Diego State. The top five seeds get first-round byes at the conference tournament.

“Honestly, it’s anyone’s tournament to take in the Mountain West,” senior point guard Tommi Olson said. “Just because you look at who has beaten who and who has lost to who. That goes for us as well.”

The Rebels (22-5, 14-2), who stumbled into an early 13-point hole, climbed back to tie the score 57-57 on a deep 3-pointer by Kiara Jackson with 5:33 remaining.

UW answered with an 11-0 run to stun UNLV, which had won 12 consecutive games and already clinched at least a share of the MW regular-season title with Fresno State’s win over New Mexico.

Olson started the surge with a layup, and Allyson Fertig swatted away a shot by Jessica Ethridge for a key defensive stop.

Quinn Weidemann, who became the 27th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 points in a career, knocked down a 3 and went 3-for-3 at the free-throw line down the stretch to help UW close out the win.

“They chipped away and made plays like a really good team would,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “And we made some plays when we had to.”

The Rebels scored 15 points in the final minute to make the finish somewhat stressful for the crowd of 2,416.

McKinley Bradshaw scored 23 points and Fertig had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls. Grace Ellis added 13 points off the bench and Weidemann finished with 12 points after missing her first six shots.

The Cowgirls led 27-18 at the end of the first quarter after Bradshaw scored 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting.

“It’s definitely nice when she can do that. It kind of lets us take a deep breath and settle in,” Olson said of Bradshaw’s offensive outburst. “When she doesn’t think about it and plays her game, we’re really good.”

Bradshaw made three early 3s, two driving layups and completed a three-point play to stake UW to a 22-11 lead before subbing out to catch her breath.

The Cowgirls went on a 10-2 run capped with Emily Mellema’s 3 to make the score 39-26 with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter.

After a basket by Bradshaw, UW was held scoreless over the final 2:10 and the Rebels closed to within 41-35 at the intermission.

“I thought offensively we were probably as good as we have been in quite a while,” Mattinson said. “Obviously having McKinley start out the way she started out always helps.”

The Rebels were within 46-44 after a 7-0 run in the third quarter when freshman Tess Barnes made a corner 3 for UW.

The Cowgirls were held scoreless over the final 4:49 and entered the fourth quarter clinging to a 51-50 lead.

Then UW, which hosts San Diego State at 2 p.m. Saturday, seized the win over the MW’s best team.

“Not only playing hard, but playing to win. I think that’s something that we were struggling with for a while,” Olson said. “Coach G said play to win and don’t play to hold on. I think that was the turning point for us.”

