Wyoming Cowgirls beat rival. Colorado State in overtime on memorable senior night

LARAMIE – There was an encore on senior night.

Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann were honored during a ceremony before the game and took a bow after playing an extra five minutes in what could be their final game together at the Arena-Auditorium.

All three seniors made key plays down the stretch to lead Wyoming to a 69-63 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale.

The Cowgirls (15-11, 11-6), who have won nine of their last 11 games, will be the No. 3 seed at next week’s Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

Olson made two 3-pointers and Sanchez Ramos scored off an offensive rebound to give UW a 63-60 lead in overtime. Then Weidemann iced the sweet Border War win with four made free throws in the final 22 seconds.

“Ever since I was a little girl I looked forward to coming to the games because of the atmosphere,” Olson, who grew up in Worland, told the crowd after finishing with a career-high 17 points. “and you guys keep it going. Thanks a lot.”

The Rams (18-10, 9-9), who will be the No. 6 seed, will have a chance to play UW again in the MW Tournament, if they beat No. 11 San Jose State in the opening round Sunday.

CSU won the first matchup with UW 56-45 in Fort Collins.

Weidemann had 15 points and six rebounds, and Sanchez Ramos finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

“What a way to go out for those guys,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “It’s amazing. This team is so resilient and keeps finding ways.”

McKinley Bradshaw scored all 15 of her points in the second half. The junior guard from Lyman was fouled on a 3 and went 2-for-3 at the foul line to make the score 65-60 with 26 seconds left in overtime.

In the fourth quarter, Karly Murphy, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, scored to give the visitors a 48-47 lead.

Bradshaw and Olson buried back-to-back 3s to give the Cowgirls their largest lead in regulation, 53-48, with 4:58 remaining.

Kendyll Kinzer made a 3, and McKenna Hofschild made a free throw to tie the score 55-55.

Weidemann’s desperation 3 as the shot clock expired grazed the iron. The officials mistakenly blew the play dead to call a violation before the replay clearly showed their error.

The Rams had a chance to win the game after getting the ball back on the alternating possession with 6 second left.

Upe Atosu missed a driving layup at the end of regulation.

CSU had 35-25 lead early in the third quarter, before an 11-0 run by the Cowgirls.

After Emily Mellema’s 3-pointer gave UW a 36-35 lead, Hofschild answered with a three-point play for the Rams.

Olson came up with a steal and then splashed a 3 to give the Cowgirls a 41-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.

UW trailed 29-22 at the intermission after a dreadful 2-for-14 (14.3%) shooting performance in the second quarter.

CSU led 27-18 after a 14-0 run that stretched from the final minute of the first quarter through Sydney Mech’s basket with 3:12 remaining the half.

Grace Ellis finally scored after the Cowgirls missed their first nine shots of the second quarter.

“Kudos to us,” Mattinson. “Our kids are exhausted.”

The Cowgirls will have some time to catch their breath before beginning their quest to repeat as MW Tournament champions on Monday.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.