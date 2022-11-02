Wyoming Cowgirls blank San Diego State 1-0, advance to Mountain West championship match

LARAMIE – Colleen Corbin’s crew was a Cowgirl down.

“That’s gut-wrenching for us,” Wyoming’s soccer coach said of defender Taylor Brook getting sent off with her second yellow card in the 73rd minute of Wednesday’s Mountain West Tournament semifinal in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Top-seeded and suddenly shorthanded UW didn’t flinch and held on for a 1-0 victory over No. 5 San Diego State for the program’s first win in the conference’s postseason tournament since 2014.

The Cowgirls (8-6-5) will face the New Mexico-San Jose State winner in the championship match on Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex (6 p.m., MW Network).

“They want this,” Corbin, the MW coach of the year, said after her second UW team. “They want it so bad, and I’m so proud of them. I couldn’t ask for a better performance from them.”

Maddi Chance’s goal in the 8th minute, which deflected off a defender, proved to be the game-winning tally.

“For a long time we’ve kind of been unlucky and finally things are starting to go our way," star midfielder Jamie Tatum, the MW offensive player of the year, noted after UW finished the regular season with three consecutive wins to grab a share of the title. "We’re getting a little bit of luck and it’s paying off."

The Cowgirls were out-shot 14-6 in the second half as the Aztecs (7-6-8) tilted the field with a man advantage.

UW goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen made four of her six saves down the stretch, including denying a pint-blank chance by Carlin Blake moment after Brook left the game.

“It has been about joy and love since the moment our staff walked in the door,” Corbin said during her postgame interview while her players all celebrated behind her. “We’re not going to stop fighting, man.”

The Cowgirls only had four shots on goal against SDSU, but Alexa Madueno made a brilliant save on a strike by Sydney Miller in the 51st minute that would have put UW in complete control.

Both teams had five corner kicks. UW was called for three yellow cards to SDSU's one with Tatum getting booked late in the physical match.

The Aztecs, who survived an epic quarterfinal against Utah State that ended with 22 rounds of penalty kicks, were called for 16 fouls to the Cowgirls’ 11 fouls.

UW, which was 1-4-4 after a loss at SDSU on Sept. 25, is one win away from reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

“We’re trying to do something that hasn’t been done in this program and trying to do it in a way that represents Wyoming,” Corbin said while sporting her game-day Tony Lama boots.