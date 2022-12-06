Wyoming Cowgirls cruise to 80-24 win over New Mexico Highlands

LARAMIE – All 12 Cowgirls that played scored during Wyoming's 80-24 victory over New Mexico Highlands on Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The victory was the third in a row for the Cowgirls (5-3) and the 56-point margin of is the ninth largest in program history.

UW shot a season-high 53.3% from the floor and made a season-best 10 3-pointers while holding New Mexico Highlands to just 15.5% shooting from the field and forcing 14 turnovers.

Heather Ezell's team committed just seven turnovers and dished out a season-best 23 assists.

“I thought our starters came out with that focus and that toughness that we have been talking about,” Ezell said. "They were ready to go, and I thought they set the tone early. It was huge that we were able to play everyone tonight and getting a chance to play kids in different positions, seeing how they guard, getting some of the players playing more minutes and longer stretches. I thought all our kids produced well. I was happy with the effort.”

Grace Ellis and Quinn Weidemann led the Cowgirls with 13 points each, combining to shoot 10-of-12 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Allyson Fertig finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Bailey Wilborn scored career-high nine points and Tess Barnes added seven points off the bench.

The Cowgirls play Kansas City at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium to wrap up the three-game home stand.