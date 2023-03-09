LAS VEGAS – Heather Ezell had nothing she needed to apologize for.

Emotions were running high for the first-year head coach and her players after Wyoming experienced the agony of a 71-60 defeat to No. 21 UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament championship game on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Cowgirls (22-10) will have to regroup for a WNIT run while the Rebels (31-2) will represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament.

That was a tough pill to swallow for Ezell – who gave birth to her daughter, Dylan, on Dec. 17 and returned from a leave of absence before the final two games of the regular season – knowing the goal for super seniors Quinn Weidemann and Tommi Olson lead UW to an NCAA Tournament win for the first time in program history.

“I apologized to the team for this because they deserved to have me here the whole year, and these seniors deserved to have me,” Ezell said. “I told them I'm sorry I wasn't able to be here for their last run here. But at the same time, we have three more weeks to finish it and I can make it up to them, hopefully, and we can make a run at another championship in the WNIT or whatever we might get.”

UW didn’t get a favorable whistle in the title game.

Allyson Fertig was in foul trouble early and struggled to find her form in the fourth quarter after a long stretch on the bench. That played right into the hands of counterpart Desi-Rae Young, who finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds before cutting down the nets.

“To be honest, that's what I was thinking the whole time, is if we get (Fertig) in foul trouble we can attack the basket,” Young said after being named the tournament’s most valuable player. “No one can stop me and (Essence Booker) when we do the pick and roll, that two-man game. I mean, I think we did a phenomenal job just going at her the whole game.”

Booker added 19 points and to make sure the Rebels extended their winning streak to 22 games and punched their ticket to the Big Dance for the second consecutive season.

Fertig was limited to seven points and two rebounds in 22 minutes.

"This is something we want to make sure we remember. You kind of put it in that memory bank and use it as motivation," Ezell said. "I know the one kid that 100 percent no doubt will is Allyson Fertig. This game will make her better. This won't be the last time that she'll play in a championship game."

Tess Barnes scored a career-high 13 points and Emily Mellema added 10 more bench points on a quiet night for Weidemann (three points on 1-for-9 shooting) and Olson (six points in 14 minutes).

“Tommi and Quinn don't deserve to go out like this,” Ezell said. “They deserve to go out on top. We've got to make sure that we have the focus coming back when we get back next week that we're going, hey, we've got to send them out the right way. I've said this for a while now, what these two have done for this program I can never repay.

“When you look back and there's Cowgirl toughness written somewhere, there's a picture of Tommi and Quinn right next to it. Now I ask the rest of the team: Who wants their pictures next to it? That's the challenge for the next three weeks.”

The WNIT bracket will be released on Sunday night. The Cowgirls, who won the tournament in 2007, will likely host based on the history of their fan base showing up for postseason games at the Arena-Auditorium.

Making memories in March is nothing to be sorry about.

“I would just like to congratulate Wyoming on a great season. I really respect their coaching staff, their players,” UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque said. “Heather, she had a baby as well this year. What an awesome game to have two female head coaches, new mothers, role models for both of our teams. They play the game the right way. Pretty similar to us of going inside and having shooters and playing team basketball.

“So, while it's always tough playing them, we enjoy it, and excited for them to make a deep run into the NIT because they're deserving. I wouldn't be shocked if they were to win it or do something crazy and everyone will realize how good our conference is.”