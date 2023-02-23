LARAMIE – It was the perfect gift to welcome Heather Ezell back to work.

A relatively stress-free victory.

Wyoming bullied Nevada during an 81-66 win on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Allyson Fertig finished with 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting and nine rebounds, Malene Pedersen finished with 19 points and nine rebounds and Quinn Weidemann added 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

UW led by as many as 25 points before Ezell, coaching in her first game since Dec. 11, emptied the bench in the fourth quarter.

The first-year head coach grabbed the microphone and implored the crowd to give an ovation for her staff for holding down the fort during her maternity leave and to pack the arena for Saturday’s senior day sendoff for Weidemann and Tommi Olson.

"I might have had more nerves than the very first game of my career here," Ezell said. "It was nice to be back. It was riding a bike. Once again, I have to give all the credit to my staff because they have this team so ready that I’m here and I really didn’t have to work too hard. They’ve got this thing under control."

The Cowgirls (19-9, 12-5) – who went 12-6 with seven road wins under interim head coach Ryan Larsen – are now a half-game ahead of Colorado State and San Diego State in the race for the No. 2 seed at the Mountain West Tournament.

UW will host the Rams (18-9, 11-5) in the regular-season finale on Saturday while the Aztecs (21-8, 11-5) will try to bounce back from their home loss to the Cowgirls with a tough road game at No. 24 UNLV.

"You want to be playing your best basketball at the end of February, beginning of March," Ezell said. "I think that’s what we’re doing right now."

The Cowgirls trailed by four points early before a 9-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Tess Barnes gave them a 17-12 advantage.

Nevada cut its deficit to 19-17 when Lexie Givens buried a 3 at the end of the first quarter.

Fertig made the first two field goals of the second quarter and Pedersen finished a 10-0 run with four straight points to give UW a 29-18 lead.

After Weidemann buried a 3, Fertig knocked down three shots, including a buzzer-beater, in the final 90 seconds to extend the lead to 43-34 at the intermission.

UW shot 55.2% from the field and limited the Wolf Pack to 10 made field goals, including only one from behind the arc, in the first half.

"We started a little bit slow. That second quarter though is really what we like to see. We got going," Ezell said. UW outscored Nevada 24-7 in the second quarter. "It made it nice we were able to stretch that lead and I could kind of just sit down and watch it."

Olson opened the third quarter with a 3 and Pedersen finished with seven points in the frame as the Cowgirls extended their lead to 69-44.

UW was 11-for-16 from the field in the third quarter with Fertig making three of her four shots.

The Cowgirls finished the game 33-for-56 (58.9%) shooting, including 7-for-11 (63.6%) from behind the arc, after shooting 79.2% in the second half and scoring 50 points over the final 19 minutes in last Saturday’s comeback win at SDSU.

Ezell was also pleased her team finished with 23 assists and 50 points in the paint while limiting the Wolf Pack (9-18, 6-10) to 15 assists and 26 points in the paint.

"I was so excited and happy when she surprised us Monday," Pedersen said of Ezell. "It’s just nice to have her back and to prove we’ve been working hard while she was gone. Now she’s back and we’ve got another gear of energy."