Wyoming Cowgirls extend winning streak to four with 72-43 victory over Kansas City

LARAMIE – Heather Ezell’s basketball family gave her a few hours of joy during a time of grief.

Wyoming extended its winning streak to four games with a 72-43 victory over Kansas City on Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Ezell’s father Doug died last Tuesday.

“I talked to our kids beforehand of going, hey, one of the things that he loved to do was sit and listen to Cowgirl basketball,” Ezell said. “That was actually the last thing he did on Monday night before he passed away on Tuesday was watch us win. It’s always nice to go out and get something like that.

“In the back of my mind I know he’s looking down proud of us.”

Malene Pedersen scored eight of her game-high 20 points during a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter by the Cowgirls (6-3).

Quinn Weidemann finished with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting and Allyson Fertig added 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Tommi Olson finished with six assists and no turnovers during the physical game with the Roos (3-7).

“It means a lot to us that we can support Heather and still push through and give it all we’ve got, even though she has the struggles she has in a difficult time,” Pedersen said. “I think it’s important for her and for us to just go out and give it our best and be Wyoming tough and play for her.”

UW led 41-26 after a 3-pointer by Emily Mellema with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cowgirls went 4 minutes, 18 seconds without scoring another point, but a 3 by Tess Barnes and a buzzer-beating jumper by Weidemann made the score 46-35 entering the fourth quarter.

Pedersen sparked the decisive run that included a three-point play in transition as Kansas City ran out of oxygen at 7,220 feet.

UW outscored the visitors 26-8 in the fourth quarter.

“Credit to our kids because they weren’t tired, they were ready to keep running,” Ezell said. “Tommi made some great passes, and I thought that really got us where we really separated ourselves.”

The Cowgirls closed the first half on an 11-0 run that started with an Ola Ustowska 3 and was capped with a bucket from Fertig with four seconds left to make the score 33-20.

The Cowgirls were 12-for-22 (54.5%) from the field, including 4-for-6 behind the arc, while holding Kansas City to 9-for-23 (39.1%) shooting with one made 3 at the intermission.

UW finished an efficient 27-for-47 (57.4%) shooting for the game against Kansas City’s aggressive defese.

“Defensive pressure like that is what we’re going to see in league,” Ezell said. “We’ve got to be able to handle pressure like that so it’s always nice to get one of those under your belt.”

Ezell will attend her father’s funeral on Tuesday in Missouri while her players finish final exams. The Cowgirls return to action Saturday at Nebraska.