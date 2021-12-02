Wyoming Cowgirls face difficult road test at Gonzaga

LARAMIE -- Don’t let the .500 record fool you.

The Wyoming women’s basketball team is preparing itself to be in the thick of the Mountain West race and plans to make another run during the conference tournament in March.

The three opponents the Cowgirls (3-3) have lost to this season -- Wichita State, Tulane and Kansas City -- are a combined 20-3 this season.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson gave his team a mile high salute after UW pushed the Green Wave in a 73-67 loss and routed Denver 81-51 at last weekend’s Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic at DU.

“I thought that we played well on both ends. We’ve played well defensively all year long. Our offense has sputtered,” Mattinson said. “Offensively, I thought that’s where we would be all year. Whether it stays or not, I don’t know.

"Obviously, we’re going to have a tough challenge on both ends of the court this week. We’ll see what happens when we go on the road.”

UW will play at Gonzaga at 7 p.m. Friday in Spokane, Wash.

The Bulldogs (6-1) blew out Utah (89-71) and have only lost to reigning national champion Stanford (66-62) this season.

The Cowgirls enter their most challenging non-conference game to date with some momentum after scoring 28 points in the first quarter and cruising to their first road win of the season at DU.

McKinley Bradshaw was named the MWC player of the week after averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last three games, and Allyson Fertig earned the conference’s freshman of the week honors after averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Tommi Olson leads the MWC in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.17). UW leads the NCAA in fewest fouls committed per game (10.0).

“Have we figured ourselves out? I don’t know,” Mattinson said. “I’d like to say yes, but each time out it’s a new experience. We’ve just got to try to get better.”

UW handled Tulane’s pressure defense well, which will be critical against a Gonzaga team that is forcing 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Zags only return two starters from last year’s team, which crushed the Cowgirls 89-50 in Laramie on the way to the program’s fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Lisa Fortier.

Mattinson said the Cowgirls, who are only allowing 55.8 points a game, have been focusing on improving offensively in practice after averaging 63.0 points through their first six games.

Gonzaga, which lead the all-time series 6-1, is averaging 71.6 points and giving up 55.0 points a game.

“We scheduled up. We have as tough a schedule as we have ever had here,” Mattinson said. “Their loss is a four-point loss to Stanford. They’re pretty darn good.”

There’s a chance the Cowgirls will be much better than their record indicates when MWC play begins.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

