Wyoming Cowgirls fall 73-66 to San Diego State Aztecs

LARAMIE – It might be a good time for the Cowgirls to hit the trail again.

Wyoming, which was riding high after a three-game road winning streak, finished 0-2 on this critical home stand with a 73-66 loss to San Diego State on Saturday night in front of crowd of 2,647 at the Arena-Auditorium.

In a game that played out similarly to Thursday’s loss to first-place UNLV, the Cowgirls (12-7, 5-3 Mountain West) dug a deep hole, made a valiant comeback and fell short down the stretch.

"I’m not going to throw my team under the bus obviously, but we’re capable of more," UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen said. "I can’t be Mr. Positive about this. We have not performed the last two games up to our capabilities."

Quinn Weidemann scored 19 points, Allyson Fertig had 15 points and eight rebounds and Emily Mellema added 11 points to lead UW, which finished just 3-for-13 on 3-pointers.

The Aztecs (16-5, 6-2) seized control with a 16-2 run capped with a basket by Yummy Morris to make the score 50-35 with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter.

UW answered with an 8-0 run, but SDSU scored the final six points of the frame to take a 56-42 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Fertig scored to make the score 64-59 but missed two free throws with a chance to make it a one-possession game with 1:06 remaining.

After a couple free throws by the Aztecs, Weidemann hit a 3-pointer to get the Cowgirls within 66-62 with 24.3 seconds left.

Mellema came up with a steal and was fouled but only made one of her free throws to make it a three-point game (66-63) with 21 seconds left.

Sophia Ramos made a pair of free throws on the other end to extend the Aztecs lead to 68-63 with 20.1 seconds left but UW wouldn’t get any closer.

"Cowgirl basketball is where you don’t defeat yourself a lot," Larsen lamented after watching a series of defensive lapses and untimely turnovers. "That’s kind of where we’re at unfortunately."

The Cowgirls missed their first eight shots and trailed 8-1 before Weidemann made her team’s first field goal 4 minutes, 58 seconds into the game.

A 3-pointer by Mercedes Staples gave the Aztecs a double-digit lead. UW was down 19-9 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 23.5% (4-for-17) from the field, including 0-for-7 behind the arc.

SDSU led 24-11 before the Cowgirls started to heat up. A steal and layup by Weidemann cut the deficit to 30-28 with 1:48 remaining in the second quarter.

UW trailed 34-31 at the intermission after allowing the Aztecs to shoot 51.4% with five made 3s.

"It’s the slow starts that kills us because we have to fight and use all of energy to get back in those games," Weidemann said. "And we just didn’t have enough today to take the lead."

The Cowgirls will play three of their next four games on the road starting next Thursday at Utah State.