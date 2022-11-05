Wyoming Cowgirls fall in 0-0 shootout to San Jose State Spartans in Mountain West championship

The Cowgirls’ storybook season ended in heartbreak.

Wyoming, which was picked to finish tied for ninth in the preseason coaches poll, lost a 0-0 shootout to San Jose State after seven rounds of penalty kicks in the Mountain West championship match on Saturday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The third-seeded Spartans (9-6-6) advance to the NCAA Tournament after winning their fourth MW title.

The Cowgirls (8-7-5), who beat SJSU in the 89th minute in Laramie 13 days earlier as part of a dramatic three-game winning streak to end the regular season and earn the top seed, will host the 2023 MW Tournament in Laramie.

SJSU also defeated host and second-seeded New Mexico on penalty kicks in the semifinal after being out-shot 30-2 during 110 minutes of 11-on-11 play.

San Jose State keeper Bente Pernot came up big again with a save on freshman Alyssa Glover in the seventh round of penalty kicks.

UW’s Miyuki Schoyen made a save on Pernot’s penalty kick to keep the Cowgirls alive temporarily.

]In the 108th minute, Maddi Chance – who had the game-winner in the 8th minute of UW’s 1-0 victory over San Diego State in the semifinal round – put a header on net but Pernot made a sprawling save.

SJSU had a slim 5-4 edge in shots on goal through the 90 minutes of regulation and the two 10-minute overtimes. Alyssa Bedard and Chance each had two shots denied by Pernot.

The Cowgirls did not get a shot on goal during the scoreless first half.

Schoyen made three saves before the intermission. In the 33rd minute, midfielder Sabrina Weinman had a point-blank chance but UW’s senior goalkeeper stretched out and smothered the rebound shot.

Bedard sailed a shot over an open goal in the 48th minute as UW started to apply more pressure in the second half.

Schoyen made three saves during an offensive flurry by the Spartans and had some help from the crossbar on a shot by Cynthia Flores in the 68th minute.

Bedard made a great run to get UW’s first shot on goal but was denied by Pernot in a one-on-one chance in the 74th minute.

Defender Sydney Miller and midfielder Eliza Grace-Smith both received yellow cards in the second half.

SJSU had a 13-11 edge in shots and a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal through 90 minutes. UW was called for 12 fouls to the Spartans’ 10 fouls in regulation.

Second-year UW coach Collen Corbin, the MW coach of the year, will return MW offensive player of the year Jamie Tatum, as well as homegrown stars Bedard and Chance, next season.