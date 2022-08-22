Wyoming Cowgirls fall to 0-2 after 4-1 loss at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Oregon – The Wyoming soccer team lost 4-1 to Oregon State Sunday at Paul Lorenz Field.

The defeat dropped the Cowgirls to 0-2 on the season after a 2-0 loss at Northern Colorado in the opener.

It was a homecoming for UW second-year head coach Colleen Corbin, who was a two-time All-American goalkeeper for the Beavers.

After sophomore Maddi Chance was fouled by the Beavers' (1-0-1) Valerie Tobias in the box in the 40th minute, senior Jamie Tatum took the ensuing penalty kick and deposited the ball in the upper right hand corner for UW's first goal of the season.

The tally cut the Cowgirls' deficit to 2-1 game and marked the 14th score of Tatum’s career.

Oregon State opened the scoring in the fourth minute off the foot of Ava Benedetti. McKenna Martinez extended the Beavers’ advantage in the 17th minute off a feed from Amber Jackson.

Martinez netted her second goal of the game 11 seconds into the second frame. Jackson closed the book on the scoring, finding the back of the net during the 77th minute.

Oregon State fired 21 shots on the day, a third of which were on target. UW managed seven shots and three of those were on frame.

Senior goalkeeper Miyuki Shoyen made three saves for the Cowgirls, while Oregon State goalie Hailey Coll logged a pair of saves. Chance and Tatum accounted for four shots, two each, and Jazi Barela also had a pair of shots.

UW wraps up its road trip at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Montana on Thursday.