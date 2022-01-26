Wyoming Cowgirls get back on track with 61-47 win over Boise State

LARAMIE – Gerald Mattinson promised the return of “Cowgirl basketball.”

The head coach said Wyoming was going to pick up the intensity on defense after two disappointing road losses last week.

UW smothered Boise State 61-47 after holding the visitors to 28% shooting from the field Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Senior forward Alba Sanchez Ramos played one of her strongest games of the season, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore forward Paula Salazar scored a career-high 15 points on 7-for-14 shooting off the bench to lead the Cowgirls (7-9, 3-4).

UW, which was outscored 28-11 in the fourth quarter of last Wednesday’s 70-59 loss to the Broncos (7-12, 3-5), held Boise State to 3-for-17 shooting and nine points over the final 10 minutes in the rematch.

“We kind of took it at them a little bit,” Mattinson said. “I thought last time we stayed back on the on-ball screens and gave up some easy baskets, which allowed them to pound it inside off that.”

Emily Mellema scored seven of her 10 points in the third quarter as the Cowgirls outscored Boise State 19-11 in the frame.

The freshman guard completed a three-point play to give UW a 10-point cushion and scored just before the buzzer to make the score 50-38.

Allyson Fertig opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play, and Sanchez Ramos gave the Cowgirls a 58-46 lead with a 3-pointer.

“Alba, we had a talk and I said I think you should be a double-double person,” Mattinson said. “And she was today.”

UW grinded out the win on a night when leading scorers McKinley Bradshaw and Quinn Weidemann combined for five points on 2-for-16 shooting from the field and Fertig was limited to seven points in eight minutes due to foul trouble.

The Cowgirls were 4-for-16 from 3-point range, but Boise State was 4-for-18.

“I still think that’s going to come around,” Mattinson said of the perimeter shooting. “I’m pleased with what we did defensively and that we only had nine turnovers.”

The Cowgirls led 31-27 at the intermission despite missing 12 of their last 14 field-goal attempts.

Salazar scored 11 first-half points on 5-for-6 shooting in 11 minutes to lead UW.

A basket by Sanchez Ramos gave the Cowgirls a 25-18 lead before the scoring drought.

A three-point play by Jayda Clark cut Boise State’s deficit to 29-27 before Salazar scored just before the break.

None of the Broncos finished the game in double figures scoring.

UW will host Nevada at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.