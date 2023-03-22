LARAMIE – The men’s locker room inside the Arena-Auditorium has emptied out thanks to transfer portal defections.

It’s a different story for Heather Ezell’s program.

The Wyoming women’s basketball team is expected to return the vast majority of players after finishing 23-11 overall and second in the Mountain West standings during Ezell’s first season as head coach.

Allyson Fertig, the 6-foot-4 center from Glendo, will be the face of the Cowgirls after averaging a team-high 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks as a sophomore.

Two of Fertig’s classmates, Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes, are ready to step into the starting lineup after playing behind super seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann.

Malene Pedersen was named the MW freshman of the year, an honor bestowed to Fertig a year ago, after averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Starting forward Grace Ellis and backup forward Marta Savic thrived in their roles playing beside and backing up Fertig, respectively.

Veteran guard Ola Ustowska started to find her form after suffering a devastating knee injury in 2022.

Ezell and her staff will also welcome a promising 2023 recruiting class that includes guards Mikyn Hamlin, Maren McKenna and Kati Ollilainen and forward Madison Symons.

Weidemann, who played the most games in UW history, was asked about the future of the team after sitting out for the first time in her career due to a concussion earlier this season.

“Even for next year, they’re good. They’re going to be fine,” Weidemann. “Sitting there watching it and being nervous because you can’t do anything about it, but also slowly watching them chip away, it gave me a lot of confidence.”

Mellema scored a career-high 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting to lead the team during Tuesday’s season-ending 71-56 loss at Kansas State in the second round of the WNIT.

The sophomore point guard averaged 6.3 points off the bench but was on the floor to close out some big wins down the stretch, including the satisfying victories over rival Colorado State in the regular-season finale and the MW Tournament semifinals.

“I told her probably too many times, she's probably tired of me, how much I believe in that kid,” Ezell said of Mellema. “She has the ability to be really, really good. She's got to believe it just as much.”

Pedersen, a Kansas State transfer who scored 15 points against her former teammates on Tuesday, had a career-high 24 points during the quarterfinal win over San Jose State in Las Vegas.

The Denmark import seemingly never got rattled or tired while starting all 34 games as a redshirt freshman.

“Malene’s basketball I.Q. is through the roof,” Ezell said. “Motion (offense) is not an easy thing to learn, but she has continued to excel at it because of that I.Q. and each week and almost each day she continues to get better.”

Barnes averaged 4.6 points off the bench and was second on the team with 33 made 3-pointers. The 6-2 guard from Australia led the Cowgirls with 13 points during the loss to UNLV in the conference tournament championship.

“We keep telling her it’s a confidence thing and for her we keep saying you could probably get up more shots,” Ezell said. “She kinds of laughs at us but we’re going, no, for real. She’s got to continue to look to score.”

Ustowska was playing well during Gerald Mattinson’s final season as head coach before the injury. The sharpshooting guard from Poland averaged 1.9 points in limited minutes off the bench this season but had four assists, five points and six rebounds in the first-round WNIT win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“I saw a little glimpses of the Ola we had seen last year before the injury,” Ezell said. “She’s continuing to grow.”

Ellis, another Australian, averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds, while Savic, who is from Croatia, averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds this season.

The junior forwards will flank Fertig again next season.

“She’s got a chip on her shoulder and she’s playing like she wants to be one of the best players in this league,” Ezell said of Fertig. “There’s no doubt she’s making the case for that.”

A list of eight men’s players are searching for new homes after being challenged by Jeff Linder during a trying last season for the Cowboys.

Fertig approached Ezell's staff in the middle of the season asking to be coached harder.

“There was a part in the season where I even told coaches, ‘I don’t feel like I’m doing very good, I don’t think I’m doing the best I could,’” Fertig said. “They kind of talked me through some stuff and it has kind of like it clicked in my brain. I don’t know what it was, it’s not anything different, I just realized I have the ability to do the things I can do.

"I just need to be confident. I think that little switch in my brain was like, OK, I can go play, who cares if I mess up a couple times.”

With the return of Fertig, a conference player of the year favorite, and a strong supporting cast, the Cowgirls should contend in the MW again in 2023-24.