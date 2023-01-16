 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls hold off Nevada Wolf Pack for fifth consecutive win

  • Updated
Quinn Weidemann had not scored all night.

And the Cowgirls were 0-for-10 from 3-point distance.

But with the game in the balance Weidemann, who set the Wyoming record for most games played (134), calmly buried a shot from behind the arc to give the visitors a 52-43 lead with 1:37 remaining.

UW went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line from that point to close out a 57-53 victory over Nevada at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

The Cowgirls improved to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West after winning their fifth consecutive game.

UW hosts reigning MW champion UNLV at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium with a chance to move into first place.

Emily Mellema scored a career-high 16 points and Allyson Fertig added 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks to lead the Cowgirls.

Fertig, who was 6-for-7 from the field, hit a clutch bucket to make the score 44-39 after the Wolf Pack (6-11, 3-3) had cut a 16-point deficit to three.

Malene Pedersen, who finished with 15 points, scored on a beautiful Euro step to give UW a six-point cushion before Weidemann’s 3.

UW finished 46.5% from the field, despite the 1-for-11 night on 3s, and 16-for-19 (84.2%) at the line.

Nevada was just 33.3% from the field but made four 3s and finished 15-for-17 (88.2%) at the line.

Mellema scored on back-to-back drives the give UW a 39-23 lead, but the Wolf Pack closed the third quarter with a 6-0 run to get within 10 points.

The Cowgirls led 24-13 at the intermission after holding Nevada to 17.9% (5-for-28) shooting from the field.

One of the made baskets by the Wolf Pack was a 3-pointer that Victoria Davis banked in.

Mellema scored six points during a 10-0 run to give UW a 14-8 lead in the first quarter. The sophomore guard had 10 points at the break on 4-for-5 shooting.

UW enjoyed the 11-point lead at halftime despite going 0-for-8 behind the arc and not getting any points from Weidemann.

Emily Mellema 2022 headshot

Mellema

