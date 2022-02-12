Wyoming Cowgirls hold on for 61-58 victory over Fresno State Bulldogs

The Cowgirls are getting their groove back at the right time of the year.

Wyoming has now won five of its last six games after a 61-58 victory over Fresno State on Saturday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

The Cowgirls (11-10, 7-5) held the Bulldogs (9-13, 5-6) to 40% shooting in the rematch of last year’s Mountain West Tournament championship game won by UW.

“We are very pleased,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said after the Cowgirls improved to 4-11 all-time in games played in Fresno. “You don’t come in here often and get wins.”

UW missed its first six shots of the fourth quarter and allowed the Bulldogs to take their first lead, 48-47, with an 8-0 spurt finished with a basket by freshman center Jessica Peterson.

Tommi Olson, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Cowgirls a 60-59 win at New Mexico a week earlier, buried a clutch shot behind the arc to give the visitors a 50-48 lead with 3:58 remaining.

Fresno State took its second and final lead, 51-50, on a 3 by Daylee Dunn. Alba Sanchez Ramos answered with a jumper and Quinn Weidemann made a 3 to put the Cowgirls back in control.

A three-point play by McKinley Bradshaw gave UW a 58-53 lead with 47.2 seconds left.

“All of those were very key shots,” Mattinson said. “None bigger than when they took the lead and Alba squared up and hit the 14-footer. That calmed everyone down.”

The Cowgirls held on despite going 3-for-6 at the free-throw line over the final 36.9 seconds. UW was 54.5% (12-for-22) at the stripe for the game.

“I’m not really happy with our effort at the free-throw line,” Mattinson said. “But I don’t care today. We’re going to take the win and get out of here.”

The Cowgirls enjoyed a 13-point halftime lead, but the Bulldogs opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run capped with a 3 by freshman Tamia Stricklin.

Bradshaw answered with a corner 3 to stop the bleeding. Grace Ellis knocked down a jumper and Emily Mellema finished a drive to make the score 46-38 with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cowgirls scored the first seven points of the game and led 14-8 after holding Fresno State to 20% from the field in the first quarter.

A 3-pointer Quinn Weidemann extended UW’s advantage to 21-10.

Mellema’s layup with five seconds left gave the Cowgirls a 37-24 cushion at the intermission.

UW shot 52% from the field with a 16-10 scoring edge in the paint in the first half. The Cowgirls also made four 3s while the Bulldogs were 1-for-7 behind the arc.

Weidemann (12 points), Bradshaw (11 points) and Sanchez Ramos (11 points) scored in double figures for UW.

“The first half we probably played as well as we have all year,” Mattinson said. “I’ll be honest with you, I think being on the road and doing what we’ve done, we got a little tired down the stretch.”

A makeup date for the UW-Fresno State game in Laramie, originally scheduled for Jan. 9, has not been announced by the Mountain West.

The Cowgirls, the middle of a stretch of playing five out of six games on the road, play at San Jose State Monday.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.