Wyoming Cowgirls host Tulsa in WNIT second round

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s 76-73 overtime victory over Idaho State gave head coach Gerald Mattinson a flashback.

Tommi Olson made two free throws to tie the score at the end pf regulation and Quinn Weidemann made two free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime to hold off the Big Sky champions.

There were moments during the dramatic finish that were reminiscent of the Cowgirls’ triple-overtime thriller over Kansas State that led to the program’s WNIT championship in 2007.

“I remember we were playing Kansas State and we lost and we won and we lost and we won all in a matter of about eight seconds,” Mattinson said after UW landed the final counterpunch to outlast the Bengals Thursday. “That’s how it goes.”

The Cowgirls (16-12) are expecting another difficult matchup against Tulsa in the WNIT second round Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network).

The Golden Hurricane (17-10) opened the tournament with a 75-62 road win over North Texas. Maddie Bittle led four Tulsa players in double figures scoring with 23 points.

Weidemann scored a career-high 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting to pace UW. Allyson Fertig posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Alba Sanchez Ramos added 14 points.

That was enough to escape with the win after Dora Goles scored 24 points on a 5-for-7 night from 3-point distance to lead four Idaho State players in double figures scoring.

“We were balanced teams, kind of a mirror of each other,” Mattinson said. “We’ll see with Tulsa. I think we’ll see a team that’s a little more athletic, that likes to get up and down the floor a little more. So now we’re going to have to see how well we adjust going forward.”

UW recovered from its devastating 51-38 loss to Colorado State in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Tournament. The Cowgirls held the lead over the rival Rams until mustering only three points in the fourth quarter on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Mattinson’s team shot 44.8% from the field and went 20-for-24 (83.3%) at the free-throw line to begin this WNIT run.

“With the Colorado State game we scored 38 points,” Weidemann noted. “We definitely wanted to prove that we’re better than that, we can shoot better than that and we can play better than that.”

UW is 0-2 this season against teams from the American Athletic Conference, losing 57-48 to Wichita State on Nov. 13 in Laramie and 73-67 to Tulane on Nov. 26 in Denver.

Tulsa, which finished eighth in the AAC, went 3-0 against Wichita State, including an 88-86 overtime win in the conference tournament, and lost its only meeting with Tulane (69-60).

“I’m pleased at the way we bounced back,” Mattinson said of the Cowgirls’ entertaining first-round performance. “I thought both teams were plugged in the whole game, and it had to be pretty fun as a fan. I think the players enjoyed it.”

The UW-Tulsa winner advances to play the Air Force-UCLA winner in the third round.

The Cowgirls split the regular-season series with the Falcons and lost to the Bruins in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

