LAS VEGAS – Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann issued a bracket challenge to the Cowgirls this season.

The super seniors wanted to end their careers by leading Wyoming to a win in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

The Cowgirls (22-10) won’t be able to realize that lofty goal after losing 71-60 to No. 21 UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament championship game Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Olson and Weidemann will have to settle for a curtain call at the Arena-Auditorium.

With the top-seeded Rebels (31-2) representing the conference in the Big Dance for the second consecutive season, runner-up UW received the MW’s automatic bid to the WNIT.

When the bracket is released Sunday night the Cowgirls will almost certainly be hosting a first-round game early this week.

“I think it's going to be fun,” Weidemann said. “A lot of times we get home games for WNIT, and it's comforting knowing that we did the work early this season that we get to play postseason.”

Olson and Weidemann will try to add a WNIT championship to their impressive legacies at UW.

“Just so proud of the way this team has competed all year. I told them I'm sorry I wasn't able to be here for their last run here,” said first-year head coach Heather Ezell, who missed 18 games during the regular season after giving birth to her daughter. “Whether I've been there or not, the way that this team has come to practice every day, showed up for games, the staff has got them ready. There's no doubt about that.”

The WNIT will also be an opportunity for talented rising stars Allyson Fertig and Malene Pedersen to accrue more invaluable tournament experience before grabbing the leadership baton from Olson and Weidemann.

Fertig and Pedersen, the 2022 and 2023 MW freshmen of the year, respectively, were both named to the all-conference tournament team along with UNLV’s Desi-Rae Young and Essence Booker and San Diego State’s Sophia Ramos.

After averaging a dominant 14 points and 12 rebounds during the quarterfinal win over San Jose State and semifinal win over Colorado State, the 6-foot-4 Fertig was in foul trouble in the title game, which limited her to seven points and two rebounds in 22 minutes.

Young wrapped up tournament most valuable player honors with 28 points and 17 rebounds.

“She’s a young player,” UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque said of Fertig, a sophomore. “She’s only going to continue to get better, unfortunately.”

Fertig followed up her 27-point performance in the win over the Rams to end the regular season with 15 points and 15 rebounds in the gratifying Border War victory in Las Vegas.

“She's very hard to handle,” CSU head coach Ryun Williams said. “When she touches that deep, she's going to make you pay, and she just puts so much pressure on you there.”

Pedersen set the tone for the Cowgirls in Las Vegas with a career-high 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting against SJSU. The unflappable guard from Denmark is averaging 10.9 points during her first season at UW, which is third on the team behind Fertig (13.3 ppg) and Weidemann (11.3 ppg).

The addition of Pedersen, a Kansas State transfer, filled the void of losing McKinley Bradshaw to early graduation a year ago.

“I honestly forget she’s a freshman. She’s amazing,” forward Marta Savic said of Pedersen. “She brings energy the way she plays. As a fellow European it’s nice to see a lot of crossovers and getting those layups.”

Savic played some quality minutes backing up Fertig and junior Grace Ellis played well beside UW’s center throughout the MW Tournament.

Tess Barnes scored a career-high 13 points in the championship game against UNLV and fellow sophomore Emily Mellema scored 10 points off the bench in the semifinal and final.

“Oh, wow. It's a big eye opener for how aggressive it is and how hard you have to practice day in and day out,” Barnes said of developing into a key role player this season. “Quinn and Tommi have shown it all year that you have to be there every day and be ready to play no matter what.”

Mellema struggled in the quarterfinal, finishing with four points and four turnovers in 13 minutes against SJSU. By the end of the tournament her rainbow 3-pointers were being featured on SportsCenter.

“I told her probably too many times, she's probably tired of me, how much I believe in that kid,” Ezell said. “She has the ability to be really, really good. She's got to believe it just as much. That's what I told her at the end of that San Jose game.”

UW beat Idaho State in overtime and Tulsa in triple-overtime before falling to UCLA in triple-overtime during last year’s memorable WNIT run.

This time the Cowgirls would like to recreate the magic of the 2007 team’s title witnessed by huge crowds in Laramie.

“We're ready to finish out,” Ezell said. “We're not done yet.”