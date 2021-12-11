Wyoming Cowgirls looking to get offense on track vs. North Dakota State

LARAMIE -- If defense wins championships, the Wyoming women’s basketball team should still be in good shape to make a run in the Mountain West.

But right now the Cowgirls (3-4) are trying to figure out how to shoot straight.

UW ranked 252nd in the NCAA in scoring (60.7 points per game) and 192nd in field-goal percentage (40.2%) entering Saturday’s games.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson has been pleased with the other end of the floor, where the Cowgirls are holding opponents to 55.6 points (54th) and 38.4% shooting (148th).

The team’s 54-47 loss at Gonzaga on Dec. 3 was a microcosm of the non-conference play so far.

UW, which hosts North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium, put itself in position to win on the defensive end but was unable to make enough shots down the stretch.

“I thought we played great defensively. We did everything we needed to do,” Mattinson said. “We didn’t score. You can’t win games if you can’t score. We’ve got to get our groove going where we can get three or four (players) scoring in double figures.”

Ola Ustowska scored a career-high 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including a 4-for-6 night from 3-point distance, off the bench against Gonzaga. She was the only Cowgirl in double figures as the rest of the team shot 22.8% from the field with 30 points.

McKinley Bradshaw (14.7 ppg) is the only UW player averaging double figures in scoring so far this season.

“I know we’re a better shooting team than what we’ve shown,” Mattinson said. “Right now we’re having a hard time getting it to go through the net. I think it will come.”

The Bison (3-5) are coming off a 59-47 loss at No. 6 Arizona. Heaven Hamling scored 14 points to lead NDSU, which shot 35.4% from the field and held the Wildcats (8-0) to 34.9% shooting.

“Us. I see us. They’re very similar to us,” Mattinson said of the matchup. “I see a team that play their style of game. They dig down and try to get after it defensively.”

The Cowgirls returned 78% of their scoring from last season when they won the MWC tournament and true freshman center Allyson Fertig is averaging 8.7 points per game.

UW’s three senior leaders -- Quinn Weidemann (9.3 ppg), Alba Sanchez Ramos (5.1 ppg) and Tommi Olson (2.6 ppg) -- have yet to recapture their form from last March when they led the team to four wins in Las Vegas to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

“We battle, we play hard, we compete,” Mattinson said. “We do everything you want to do. We’re just not scoring points.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.