Wyoming Cowgirls' memorable WNIT run ends with 82-81 triple-overtime loss to UCLA

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls finally ran out of time.

And somehow the Bruins never quite ran out of oxygen at 7,220 feet.

Wyoming’s season came to an exhausting end with an 82-81 triple-overtime loss to UCLA in the third round of the WNIT on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 4,297 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (17-13) – who defeated Idaho State 76-73 in overtime and Tulsa 97-90 in a triple-overtime thriller to reach the tournament’s Sweet 16 – treated their fans to 35 minutes of extra basketball during the run before falling to the Bruins (17-12) for the second consecutive postseason.

Alba Sanchez Ramos led the Cowgirls with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, but the senior forward was called for a costly foul in the second overtime and fouled out on Natalie Chou’s three-point play that gave the Bruins the lead for good in the third overtime.

Quinn Weidemann also scored 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting and made a layup with 17 seconds left to get UW within 80-78.

After Charisma Osborne made two free throws, Tommi Olson buried a desperation 3-pointer from NBA range with 2.5 seconds left for her only points.

UCLA, which defeated UW in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, was able to get the ball to Osborne to run out the clock and send the Cowgirls into the offseason again.

“You talk about their will. That’s who they are and that’s who they’ve been over the years that they’ve been here,” UW head coach said of seniors Sanchez Ramos, Weidemann and Olson, who also did the heavy lifting in the overtime win over Colorado State in the regular-season finale. “They’re not going to give in and they’re going to fight to the end.”

Ilmar’l Thomas had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins but fouled out in the third overtime after battling UW rising star Allyson Fertig, who finished with her third double-double of the tournament (16 points, 11 rebounds).

McKinley Bradshaw added 14 points for the Cowgirls, but the team's 25 turnovers led to 24 UCLA points.

"I thought their physicality and the way they were playing us got us into making too many turnovers," Mattinson said. "Then we settled in in the second half and got the ball to where we wanted to."

Grace Ellis came off the bench and made four free throws in the final 25 seconds of the second overtime to give UW a 73-70 lead, but Osborne drew a foul on Sanchez Ramos behind the arc and calmly made all three free throws with 15.7 seconds left.

“I really don’t know what happened, I didn’t have a good angle to see what happened on that 3 if she fouled her or didn’t foul her,” Mattinson said. “I don’t think she did. But you know what? They called it and the kid stepped up and hit three (free throws). Those are just the situations that happen.”

The Cowgirls trailed by three points in the first overtime before Weidemann made two layups.

Jaelynn Penn thought she gave UCLA a 61-59 lead with a 3, but a replay review showed the ball was still on her fingertips as the shot clock expired.

After Fertig made one of two free throws with 11.1 seconds left, Thomas tied the score 62-62 on a sweet spin move with 1.9 seconds left.

Sanchez Ramos made a layup to give UW a three-point lead in crunch time, but Chou buried a 3 to tie the score 53-53 with 1:27 remaining in regulation.

Both teams came up with stops to force overtime with Sanchez Ramos blocking a shot by Osborne with 3.8 seconds left.

UW trailed by six points early in the third quarter before a layup by Weidemann and two buckets by Bradshaw tied the score 39-39.

Despite not scoring a field goal over the final 5:27 of the frame, the Cowgirls clawed back within 44-43 with Sanchez Ramos and Bradshaw each making two free throws.

The Cowgirls trailed 12-10 at the end of the first quarter after turning the ball over six times and taking nine fewer shots than UCLA.

The Bruins were 0-for-7 behind the arc until Penn buried a pair of 3s to give the visitors the lead.

After falling behind 22-17 midway through the second quarter, Sanchez Ramos and Bradshaw hit back-to-back 3s to give UW the lead.

UCLA, which shot 40% from the field but scored 15 points off 10 turnovers, led 32-30 at the intermission.

It was only the beginning as UW would go on to play its fourth consecutive home overtime game and its second consecutive three-overtime thriller.

“I’m proud of their effort and I’ve got to give UCLA credit because they made some big shots and made some big stops at the end,” Mattinson said.

Time finally ran out on the Cowgirls.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.