Wyoming Cowgirls open the Heather Ezell era with 67-55 loss at North Dakota

The Heather Ezell era is off to a cold start.

The Cowgirls flew from Denver to Fargo and the bussed through a snowstorm to Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Friday.

Wyoming never completely warmed up, shooting 5-for-21 (23.8%) on 3-pointers and 12-for-22 (54.5%) from the free-throw-ling, during a disappointing 67-55 loss at North Dakota in the 2022-23 season opener on Friday at the Sioux Center.

“You’ve got to give credit to North Dakota,” Ezell said during her postgame radio interview. “They played a heck of a game, especially in that fourth quarter once we took the lead they ratcheted it up.”

Grace Ellis gave the Cowgirls (0-1) their only lead of the game, 53-52, with 5:07 remaining.

The Fighting Hawks (2-0) went 10-for-10 at the line while closing the game on a 15-2 run.

Kansas State transfer Malene Pedersen (14 points) was the only UW player to score in double figures. Allyson Fertig fouled out with 3:02 remaining after finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds in only 14 minutes.

Kacie Borowicz, who led the Summit League in scoring (19.4 ppg), paced North Dakota with 20 points and six rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks' star was held to 8-for-21 from the field, mostly by all-Mountain West defensive standout Quinn Weidemann, but went 4-for-4 at the charity stripe in crunch time.

“When you have a kid score 20 points on 21 shots, that’s a high-volume shooter, and I thought Quinn did a good job on her,” Ezell said.

Even though the Cowgirls attempted five more free throws, North Dakota had the advantage by going 15-for-17 (88.2%) at the line.

“You always want to get to the free-throw line more than your opponent, which we did, but they’re still plus-three,” Ezell lamented. “That’s just a lack of focus.”

Ellis and Pedersen hit 3s early in the fourth quarter to get UW, which trailed by as many 10 points, within 52-51 before taking the lead for 18 seconds.

The Cowgirls trailed 15-10 after shooting 17.6% from the field (3-for-17) and missing all six of their attempted 3s in the first quarter.

North Dakota led 7-2 after UW missed five of its first six shots before a personal 4-0 run by Pedersen.

A layup by Emily Mellema cut the deficit to 13-10 but Fertig picked up her second foul moments later.

The Fighting Hawks led 20-10 after a basket by center Miranda Vanderwal with 8:52 remaining in the second quarter.

Borowicz was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the officials after a made layup. Weidemann made the ensuing free throws and Tess Barnes made a 3 after the Cowgirls started 0-for-10 behind the arc to cut the deficit to 24-23.

But UW allowed a 6-0 run to end the first half and trailed 30-23 at the intermission after shooting 20.6% (7-for-34) from the field and 7.1% (1-for-14) behind the arc.

North Dakota had a 16-8 scoring edge in the paint with Fertig limited to five minutes of court time due to foul trouble.

Fertig scored five quick points early in the third quarter before picking up her third foul and heading to the bench again.

Pedersen hit a 3 and made a layup with one second left to get UW within one possession (43-40) entering the fourth quarter.

The visitors were 12-for-22 from the field in the second half but the defrosting on the offensive end was too late.

The Cowgirls will play Gonzaga in the home opener on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., MW Network).

“That’s what I told our kids, it’s not any easier because we’re bringing in the Zags,” Ezell said.