Wyoming Cowgirls playing their best basketball entering Mountain West Tournament

LARAMIE – The Mountain West is a one-bid league on the women’s side.

It has been that way for years, which is why Wyoming head coach Gerald Mattinson structures his program to peak in March.

The reigning MW Tournament champions have won eight of their last 10 games and enter the 2022 bracket as the No. 3 seed.

The Cowgirls (15-11, 11-6) will play the No. 6 Colorado State-No. 11 San Jose State winner at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinal round at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

“This is my third year and I think we can say that’s the theme for the last three years,” Mattinson said of UW’s knack for playing its best basketball entering the postseason.

During Mattinson’s first year after taking over for Joe Legerski, the 2019-20 Cowgirls won their final five regular-season games and lost to eventual champion Boise State in a tightly contested semifinal at the conference tournament.

After a lengthy COVID-19 pause last year, UW cut down the nets after winning four games in four nights to capture its first MW Tournament title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

This time Mattinson’s team, which wrapped up the regular season with an emotional 69-63 overtime win over the rival Rams last Wednesday, will get an extra day to prepare to make another run.

“The big difference between last year and this year is it turned out we really needed to play in the first round last year,” Mattinson said. “We needed to play that Sunday because we hadn’t played for a long time. … Now we could probably use another day off to get healed.”

The scouting reports won’t change much on either side for a possible third Border War meeting.

UW will continue to defend at a high level and will need its three seniors to lead the way.

Tommi Olson scored a career-high 17 points and made five 3-pointers, Alba Sanchez Ramos had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Quinn Weidemann added 15 points, six rebounds, two assists during their senior night.

“When you talk about that night, I’ve got to give all three of them a lot of praise for how they played as a group against CSU,” Mattinson said. “In particular, Alba. That was one of the best games Alba has had in a while scoring-wise, rebounding-wise and she had seven assists. She really responded.”

McKinley Bradshaw scored all 15 of her points after halftime in the win over the Rams at the Arena-Auditorium. The junior from Lyman will have the green light from the opening tip Monday.

“When she does get aggressive offensively, what happens for our kids is they just go, ‘We’re OK,’” Mattinson said of Bradshaw, who is averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game. “Whether she starts off hot, ends hot, stays the whole game hot, she just has to keep being aggressive throughout the whole game.”

CSU swept San Jose State by scores of 90-64 and 84-70 in the regular season. The Spartans were 5-24 overall and 2-16 in the MW entering Sunday’s game.

The Rams (18-10, 9-9), who started conference play 10-1 but entered the MW Tournament on a three-game losing streak, are led by point guard McKenna Hofschild and forward Karly Murphy.

The duo combined for 40 points on 17-for-31 shooting during their bitter defeat at 7,220 feet.

“We know that we’re capable of beating any team on any night,” Hofschild told The Coloradoan. “So this will be a nice little time for redemption, get some wins that we wish we could have gotten in the regular season.”

The Cowgirls are the only team in the field to have beaten both regular-season champion UNLV and second-seeded New Mexico.

UW’s last loss was to CSU on Feb. 17. The Rams outscored the visitors 24-12 in the third quarter on the way to a 56-45 win at Moby Arena.

“At this point in the year, you can’t make crazy changes,” Mattinson said of the preparation to play CSU in back-to-back games. “We’ll make some subtle changes. … What it really boils down to, some players got to make some plays on both ends.”

