Wyoming Cowgirls sign Kansas State transfer Malene Pedersen

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder isn’t the only Wyoming basketball head coach signing Power 5 players out of the portal.

The Cowgirls announced Wednesday night that Kansas State transfer Malene Pedersen will be joining the team in 2022-23.

The 5-foot-11 guard from Aabyhoi, Denmark was a Danish Women’s League all-star selection in 2019 and 2021. Pedersen, who sat out last season while recovering from an injury, will have four years of eligibility remaining to play for new UW head coach Heather Ezell.

“Absolutely thrilled to add Malene Pedersen to the Cowgirl family,” Ezell posted on social media. “She will excel in our system. Can’t wait to get her on campus soon!”

Pedersen was signed a day after reserve guard Landri Hudson, who averaged 0.6 points in nine appearances last season, announced she is transferring to CSU-Pueblo.

UW, coming off a 17-13 finish to Gerald Mattinson’s final season, returns a strong nucleus led by super seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann.

The Cowgirls must replace productive starters Alba Sanchez Ramos and McKinley Bradshaw, who combined to average 22.8 points and 12.1 rebound.

Allyson Fertig, a 6-foot-4 center from Douglas, averaged 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds to earn Mountain West freshman of the year honors.

Grace Ellis (6-0), Marta Savic (6-1) and Paula Salazar (6-3) also return in the post.

Pedersen, who averaged nearly 15 points on 55.6% shooting during her last season in the DWL, will get to learn from Olson (3.3 apg, 4.5 rpg) and Weidemann (11.0 ppg, 2.6 apg) next season.

The backcourt will also include Emily Mellema, Ola Ustowska and Tess Barnes.

UW signed two guards in the 2022 recruiting class – Grace Moyers of Erie, Colorado, and Annie Stinar of Boise, Idaho.

Ezell spent seven seasons as an assistant under Joe Legerski and Mattinson before getting promoted on March 25.

The first-year head coach will try to build on the momentum created by the Cowgirls’ memorable WNIT run that included an overtime win over Big Sky champion Idaho State, a triple-overtime win over Tulsa and a triple-overtime loss to UCLA.

