LARAMIE – They are as inseparable around here as brown and gold.

They have lived together since arriving as wide-eyed freshmen, cut down nets together during a pandemic, played together in the NCAA Tournament and relished every minute of their super senior seasons together.

Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann, the legendary Wyoming tandem, will be celebrated before the regular-season finale against Colorado State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (7:30 p.m., FS1).

The beloved backcourt plans to make more hoops dreams together after taking an emotional pregame bow.

“I feel like when I look back on it, it definitely flew by,” Olson said of her five-year journey with Weidemann at UW. “It feels like yesterday when Quinn and I were in the dorms, and she got a mini fridge that was only able to hold a single water bottle. Then you think about all the times you’ve had in between then and now, it’s crazy and there’s a lot that has gone on.

“There are so many memories I’ll have and moments that I’ll cherish. I think it’s super special and I’m grateful I took a fifth year because it just added on to that.”

Olson and Weidemann will be going through senior day ceremonies for the second time. Deep down they knew last year’s ceremony would likely be repeated given the opportunity to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Last year they said goodbye to classmate Alba Sanchez Ramos. This time the best friends know it will be their last basketball ride together.

“I’ll probably be a wreck before the game,” said Weidemann, who has an undergraduate degree in marketing management and is finishing up an MBA “But I’ll get it together.”

‘It’s going to be hard to say goodbye’

There has been one constant during these five seasons in which Olson and Weidemann have played for three different head coaches and 18 games for an interim head coach.

Winning.

As true freshmen in 2018-19, the duo carved out roles on Joe Legerski’s 25-9 squad that lost to Boise State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game and to eventual champion Arizona in the WNIT quarterfinals.

Legerski retired after 16 seasons and handed the program over to Gerald Mattinson, who guided the team to two more WNIT runs and the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance with Olson and Weidemann leading the transition.

Heather Ezell, who primary recruiter of Olson and Weidemann as a young assistant under Legerski, said their decision to stick around for her first season as head coach made it feel like she was gaining two extra coaches to the staff.

Returning from maternity leave in time to be a part of this sendoff was a goal of Ezell’s since giving birth to her daughter, Dylan, on Dec. 17. She surprised the team by returning to work Monday and coaching UW’s 81-66 victory over Nevada on Thursday night.

“To give those two individuals the recognition that they need, I wanted to be here for that night we get to recognize those two because they put so much into this program, they’ve done so much,” Ezell said. “My hat’s off to them because, just as much as these four coaches have put in while I was gone, those two have done so much in the locker room of being those coaches when I was away.

"I’ll at least be able to give them that gratitude in person on Saturday.”

Assistant Ryan Larsen, who coached UW to a 12-6 record with seven road wins while filling in for Ezell, leaned on Olson and Weidemann to set the tone in practice and deliver in clutch moments to keep the Cowgirls in the race.

“You guys have been there, done that,” Larsen said of his message to the decorated guards. “You have been part of teams that have played their best basketball at the end of the year in February heading into March and you need to lead the charge there. There’s not much as coaches we can say right now that is going to bring the charge of motivation.”

Following a disappointing loss at New Mexico last week, the Cowgirls trailed San Diego State by 15 points early in the third quarter and appeared to be headed for the No. 4 or 5 seed.

UW shot 79.2% and outscored SDSU 50-23 over the final 19 minutes to stun the Aztecs.

Olson and Weidemann combined for 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting with eight assists and one turnover during the barrage against SDSU, which had been allowing a conference-best 56.5 points per game.

“Fifty points in a half against a team like that? I don’t think we’ve ever in five years done that before,” Wediemann said. “We were better teammates (in the second half). We started our motion (offense), we talked about taking advantage of their defensive mistakes. Once we kind of said that and put it out there we started noticing it more and that’s when we took advantage of it.”

The efficiency continued against the Wolf Pack with Weidemann finishing with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Olson finishing with five assists and no turnovers.

They have developed into elite MW players since Ezell wore out a spot on the bleachers at Highlands Ranch High School in metro Denver pursing Olson and watching Weidemann win a state high school championship in Nebraska.

“That relationship that we’ve built through that recruiting process and them getting here as freshmen and just watching them grow, it’s crazy because you look back and, man, time has flown by,” Ezell said. “But they’ve done so much and it’s just hard to put into words what they’ve meant to this program. They’re going to go down into these record books for a long time with what they’ve done.”

The super seniors have combined for 202 career starts and 265 games played entering the regular-season finale.

Olson, a legacy recruit who grew up in Worland, passed her mother, Elsa, who played for the Cowgirls from 1981-84, on the program’s career steals list this season. She is currently tied with Carrie Bacon (1999-2003) for seventh in career steals (169) and is eighth in career assists (355).

Weidemann’s 143 games played are the most in program history. The Omaha import is third for made 3-pointers (245) and 13th in scoring (1,424 points) with a chance to pass a list of notable names if the Cowgirls make a postseason run.

“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to them,” guard Malene Pedersen, a MW freshman of the year candidate, said after scoring 19 points against Nevada. “I really wish they were here for a couple more years or even that I could play with them all my four years. I’ve learned so much from them and they’re such good leaders and really helped me grow on this team. It’s going to be an emotional day Saturday.”

‘Those two were tough’

Olson and Weidemann will have to pull off a delicate Border War balancing act.

There will be tears before the opening tip, followed by the challenge of beating the equally motivated Rams, who are also trying to secure a spot on the opposite side of the bracket from No. 24 UNLV at the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

“It’s definitely going to be emotional and one of those moments we’re going to take in and talk about in however many years,” said Olson, who is working on a master’s in health science. “It will be emotional, but we do want to finish higher, so we do want to get that win.”

The Cowgirls are a half-game ahead of CSU and SDSU in the standings.

The Rams (18-9, 11-5) still have a home game against Boise State on Tuesday. The Aztecs (21-8, 11-5) play the regular-season champion Rebels (26-2, 16-0) on Saturday and host Air Force Tuesday.

UW lost the first meeting with CSU, 66-63, on a last-second 3-pointer at Moby Arena.

“It doesn’t matter who is coming in the gym, I want to send those two kids off the right way,” Ezell said. “So being here for that game and to finish out the year was something that was really on my radar this whole time.”

The Cowgirls are 92-53 overall and 56-30 in MW play since Olson and Weidemann stepped on campus. That includes three third-place finishes, winning the conference tournament as a No. 7 seed and now possibly securing a second-place finish.

“I think we want to say that when we left here we made the program and the culture better,” Olson said. “We want to have a culture of working hard and earning everything you get and making sure the extra work you do put in pays off. Just the off the court respectfulness and work ethic is something we hope continues on in the program.”

That legacy will live on when the leadership baton is passed on to Pedersen, sophomore guards Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes and MW player of the year candidate Allyson Fertig.

But the dynamic duo plans to fight for another MW championship and create more memories during the madness of March.

The Cowgirls will not go down without a fight before Olson and Weidemann dribble off into the sunset.

“Ryan and Heather and the coaching staff have really emphasized toughness this season,” Weidemann said. “I hope that by the time we leave here our teammates, and our coaches can be like, ‘Those two were tough.’”