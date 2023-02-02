LARAMIE – Go start the bus.

Fans could have started the chant for the home team during Wyoming’s 68-54 victory over San Jose State on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (15-7, 8-3) are looking forward to packing their five-game road for the ride down to Fort Collins to face rival Colorado State on Saturday at Moby Arena (1 p.m., Mountain West Network.

Allyson Fertig made sure her team, which was without leading scorer Quinn Weidemann, didn’t stumble against the struggling Spartans (3-19, 1-10).

The reigning MW player of the week finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead UW. The 6-foot-4 Fertig was 9-for-12 from the field despite having SJSU defenders draped over her most of the evening.

Grace Ellis added 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds and three assists.

Weidemann remains in concussion protocol and is questionable for the highly anticipated Border War.

Fertig made two contested shots in the paint and Tess Barnes splashed two timely 3-pointers to give the Cowgirls a 60-46 lead to put the game out of reach.

The Cowgirls stormed out to a quick 7-0 lead before SJSU settled in defensively. The visitors cut the deficit to two points after a 3 by Marissa Davis-Jones and a bucket by Jada Holland.

UW ended the first quarter with an 8-0 to extend the lead to 21-11. The Spartans were 3-for-10 from the field while allowing the Cowgirls to shoot 60% (9-for-15) through the first 10 minutes.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter as the teams combined to make seven field goals.

A three-point play with 51.5 seconds left provided UW with a 30-21 cushion at the intermission.

Ellis and Tommi Olson hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to give UW a 38-23 lead.

The Spartans answered with a 9-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Jasmine Singleton.

Emily Mellema buried a corner 3 to give the Cowgirls an 11-point cushion, but SJSU closed the frame with a 7-1 spurt to get within 44-39 entering the fourth quarter.

The Rams (14-8, 7-4) warmed up for the Border War with an 86-64 win over Utah State on Tuesday. McKenna Hofschild, who leads the MW in scoring and assists, finished with 21 points and 10 assists.

This story will be updated.