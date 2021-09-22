Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball begins Mountain West title chase Thursday

LARAMIE – The Wyoming volleyball program’s quest for a Mountain West Conference championship begins with a critical home stand.

The Cowgirls (8-4) open conference play against Utah State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and also host Boise State at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Uni-Wyo Sports Complex.

UW head coach Chad Callihan owns the program record for most conference victories (95) and best MW winning percentage (.669) entering his ninth season. He has led the Cowgirls to a pair of second-place finishes and three third-place finishes in the MW.

The Cowgirls are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 8-6 finish to the abbreviated 2020 conference-only schedule.

UW is seeking its first conference championship since 1989.

“This is the deepest team we’ve had,” Callihan said. “There’s not a bad player in our gym. Everybody can compete at a high level. I think as the season goes on, our daily training is going to allow us to have growth.”

The Cowgirls lost to No. 17 Creighton in straight sets and defeated host Wichita State and South Dakota in four sets last weekend.