Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball opens season against stacked Rumble in the Rockies field

LARAMIE – The Wyoming volleyball team will not be easing into the 2022 season.

The field for the Rumble in the Rockies tournament being hosted by the Cowgirls includes No. 18 Creighton, Iowa State and Wichita State.

The three visiting programs finished a combined 66-26 in 2021.

UW, coming off a 16-10 campaign, will open Chad Callihan’s 10th season as head coach against Wichita State at noon Friday in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

The Cowgirls face Iowa State at 7 p.m. Friday and Creighton and 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I think last year we were seen as underdogs, so I think it will be fun to play some of the big dogs,” sophomore middle blocker Kayla Mazzocca said. “We can kind of get our name out there before the (Mountain West) season starts.”

The Cowgirls were 8-10 in MW play last season and are picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll after losing five-time all-conference star Jackie McBride and other key seniors to graduation.

“I have big shoes to fill, that’s for sure,” Mazzocca said of trying to fill the void left by McBride. “She’s everything that I want to be, so having that example ahead of me and even that year of having her just giving me all the experience, all of her tips and tricks and everything has helped me grow as a player for sure.”

Callihan’s younger squad tuned up for the season with the Brown and Gold scrimmage and a four-set win over CSU Pueblo in an exhibition match.

Naya Shimé led the Cowgirls with 17 kills and four blocks against the ThunderWolves. Hailey Zuroske had a team-high 17 digs and setter Kasia Partyka tallied a match-high 38 assists.

UW returns eight players from last season’s squad, including KC McMahon, who was 10th in MW play in kills (3.01) and points per set (3.45).

Mazzocca, Corin Carruth, Teresa Garza, Lydeke King and Zoee Smith are also expected to have big roles this season after seeing playing time in 2021.

Callihan signed transfers Macey Boggs (Western Nebraska) and Partyka (Long Beach State) to add experience to a roster that includes four freshmen and four sophomores.

The team spent 10 days together on a trip to Croatia and Greece in June.

“We gained a ton of experience and a ton of team bonding,” associate head coach Kaylee Prigge said of the foreign tour. “Our newbies got to come with us on that trip, so that was just exponential in our growth as a team.”

Creighton finished 31-4 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays were picked to win the Big East for a ninth consecutive season and are led by the conference’s preseason player of the year, Norah Sis.

Iowa State returns five starters from last season's 16-12 squad, including unanimous all-Big 12 preseason selection Eleanor Holthaus.

Wichita State returns a trio of all-American Athletic Conference selections in Brylee Kelly (first team), Natalie Foster (second team) and Kayce Litzau (second team). The Shockers went 19-10 in 2021.

“We open our season with a banger of a tournament,” Prigge noted. “We’d love to see as many people out supporting us in our very intimate, awesome, rocking home gym.”

UW’s matches at the Rumble in the Rockies will be streamed by the Mountain West Network.