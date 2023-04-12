LARAMIE – McKinley Bradshaw is back.

Wyoming’s former leading scorer is returning to the program after graduating a year ago and serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Bradshaw averaged a team-high 14.9 points for the Cowgirls during the 2021-22 season. In Mountain West games the dynamic guard form Lyman averaged 16.9 points and made some clutch 3-pointers during UW’s run to the third round of the WNIT.

As a sophomore, Bradshaw also led UW in scoring (11.7 ppg) and was part of the program’s first MW Tournament championship team and second NCAA Tournament team. She played in all 29 games for the Cowgirls as a true freshman after being named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the year in 2018.

Bradshaw’s scoring ability will come in handy as she joins a lineup led by back-to-back MW freshmen of the year winners Allyson Fertig (13.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and Malene Pedersen (11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg).

UW’s starting forward Grace Ellis, who averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 points while starting all 34 games last season, has entered the transfer portal. Super seniors Quinn Weidemann and Tommi Olson are out of eligibility.

Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes are expected to have bigger roles in the backcourt and veteran forward Marta Savic can help replace Ellis at the forward spot playing next to Fertig.

The Cowgirls finished 23-11 overall and second in the MW during Heather Ezell’s first season.