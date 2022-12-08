Wyoming guard Kenny Foster's perseverance starting to pay off for Cowboys

LARAMIE – Kenny Foster doesn’t have any new superpowers he’s aware of.

However, the Wyoming senior guard is feeling strong and healthy again after surviving bouts of COVID-19, mononucleosis and strep throat – all at the same time – that left him bedridden with coughing fits and fever for two weeks.

“I think I’m Patient Zero with all three,” Foster said of contracting the virus trifecta last winter.

By the time Foster, whose season was already hampered by a severe ankle injury, returned to practices, his 6-foot-5 frame had shed 20 pounds.

“It was very hard going through everything I went through,” Foster said. “I think the hardest part was really sitting back and realizing I can’t do anything. I realized it too late, where all I was trying to do was push myself to get back out there, and I ended up hurting myself more. It was really hard to just sit back there and kind of watch everything happen.”

What happened on the court was Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike led the Pokes to a 25-win season and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Foster witnessed the run from the end of the bench with the towel-waving walk-ons.

“It was definitely bittersweet,” Foster said. “We were winning. It was a great year, and I was just happy to be a part of it. I was happy to be one of the guys on the team, whether I impacted it or not. I hope I did by my voice and everything. Those guys were going out there and giving it their all. They were fighting until their very last breath each and every night.

"I was honored to be a part of that.”

UW head coach Jeff Linder, who has tried eight different starting lineup combinations during the team’s 4-5 start without Ike, gave Foster an opportunity to play a leading role on Tuesday night.

Foster provided a spark with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes before fouling out of the Cowboys’ 91-76 win over Texas A&M Commerce.

“He’s got a great personality. He’s a guy that tries to build people up, a guy that has been through a lot in his four years in college with a lot of ups and downs,” Linder said. “He’s got some resiliency to him, and it was good to see him respond. … When he’s healthy, he impacts winning.”

Foster has always had the talent to be a standout player for the Pokes.

The former Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year scored 18 points in a MW Tournament semifinal as a true freshman. Foster then dealt with the firing of the coach who recruited him, Allen Edwards, and was playing well during Linder’s first season amidst the pandemic before a knee injury.

“I think the biggest thing for him is he has been humbled,” Linder said. “He has been humbled by being in college for his fourth year and having to go through all the things he’s had to go through.”

Foster helped end the Pokes’ four-game losing streak and will likely remain in the starting lineup when UW hosts Louisiana Tech on Saturday (7 p.m., MW Network).

Perhaps his superpowers are perseverance and modesty.

“Everybody says I had a key role and all this stuff, but I don’t necessarily want to take credit for that. It was a team endeavor,” Foster said. “As a team we came together, and we pulled out the win. We were able to get that under our belt and finish strong.

"I’m just happy that I was able to help us get that win more than anything else.”