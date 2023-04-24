LARAMIE – The Pokes’ seventh new player for the 2023-24 season will bring a wealth of experience.

Wyoming announced Monday night the signing of Tulsa transfer Sam Griffin, a fifth-year senior guard who has scored 1,497 points and made 244 3-pointers in 115 games during his career.

The 6-foot-3 Griffin averaged a team-high 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane with 63 made 3s last season. During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 14.6 points with 67 made 3s.

Griffin, who is from Miami, native started his collegiate career at UT Arlington where he averaged 9.4 points as a freshman and 13.3 points as a sophomore.

“Sam is a proven playmaker at the high D1 level who can create for himself and teammates,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said in a statement.

Griffin is the third player the Cowboys have signed with only one year of eligibility remaining.

Akuel Kot, who averaged 24.3 points last season at Division II Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, signed with the Pokes last Tuesday. The 6-foot-2 senior guard scored 1,712 points during a prolific career for the Skyhawks in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Kot set the Fort Lewis single-game record with 45 points against Texas Permian Basin and was named the most valuable player of the RMAC Tournament. He shot 51.7% from the field, 39.3% on 3-pointers and 84.6% from the free throw line while averaging 3.2 rebounds with 42 assists, 39 steals and 12 blocks as a junior.

Also making the jump up to Division I will be Jamestown transfer Mason Walters, a 6-9 senior forward who was named the NAIA player of the year after averaging 26.6 points and 9.6 rebounds last season.

Griffin is the second Division I transfer UW has landed the spring.

Oleg Kojenet, a 7-foot, 232-pound sophomore, transferred from Nebraska to UW last Monday. During two seasons with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten, the incoming sophomore from Kaunas, Lithuania, averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

The Pokes will also welcome two true freshen to the revamped roster.

Kael Combs, a 6-4 guard from Nixa, Missouri, signed with the Pokes. He averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists to earn all-state honors in high school and was recruited by a list of FBS programs for football.

Nigle Cook, a 6-6 wing from DeLand, Florida, also signed with UW. He averaged 10.2 points last season at DME Academy in Dayton Beach, Florida, one of the nation’s top prep programs, and also had an offer from Villanova.

Fullerton College transfer Kobe Newton was the first player from the group to commit to UW. The 6-2 junior from Portland averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals last season.

The seven newcomers join returners Kenny Foster, Caden Powell and Brenden Wenzel on the Cowboys’ updated 2023-24 roster, which also includes walk-on Cort Roberson.

Linder still has three available scholarships to lose with eight members from UW’s 9-22 team having entered the portal and Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson exhausting their eligibility.

The spring signing period runs through May 17.