Wyoming licking its wounds after 'broken record' performance in loss to San Jose

LARAMIE – The members of the Bills Mafia that made the trek from Western New York, to 7,220 feet have an even deeper appreciation of Josh Allen now.

Andrew Peasley is a tough competitor like No. 17, but Wyoming’s current starting quarterback was outclassed by Chevan Cordeiro during the Cowboys’ 33-16 loss on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

On UW’s first offensive snap, the Spartans (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) sniffed out a bootleg and Peasley was slammed to the turf.

The Utah State transfer briefly left the game with a bad hip but returned and finished 6-for-20 passing for 85 yards with two touchdowns and one costly interception.

Peasley rushed for a team-high 74 yards and was ordered by head coach Craig Bohl to run directly to the training room after the defeat.

“That film is ugly and it’s going to look like we got took to the woodshed,” Bohl said after the Pokes fell to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. “Most time I reserve judgment until I watch the tape. I saw what I saw.”

Defensively, what fans witnessed was a replay of Hawaii’s 38-14 romp in the 2021 regular-season when Cordeiro passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and a touchdown at War Memorial Stadium.

This time the dynamic dual-threat transfer quarterback made easy work of Jay Sawvel’s secondary with 314 passing yards and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing).

“Definitely a better effort than last year,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said after finishing with a team-high 10 tackles. “We wanted to give (Cordeiro) one back. How we played last year against him was not a great showing of our culture at all. So coming in we knew what we had to do. He’s a good player.

"But little things turn into big things that we need to fix moving forward. I think we’ll be all right.”

UW ranks 103rd in the FBS in passing yards allowed (260.2 per game) after previously getting shredded by Tulsa’s Davis Brin and BYU’s Jaren Hall.

The Cowboys did sack Cordeiro twice and were credited with 10 quarterback hits, but wide receiver Elijah Cooks (177 yards, 22.1 yards per catch) made getting open and running after the catch look easy.

“It’s a broken record and we’ve got to take a hard look at what we can do to change that narrative,” Bohl said of the Pokes’ porous coverage. “Some of it is between BYU and these guys, they’ve got good skill players and the quarterback can put it where it needs to be.”

That will not be the case against New Mexico on Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Lobos (2-3, 0-2) are 126th in passing yards (118.6 per game) with three touchdown passes and five interceptions. During their 31-20 loss at UNLV, Miles Kendrick was 13-for-25 passing for 163 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

“It’s not like you see just blown coverages out there, which is encouraging,” Gibbs said. “You just see there’s a lot of little things we can fix. Right now we’re not winning a lot of the 50-50 stuff. I think that’s a big emphasis for us.”

UW has only created five turnovers – three recovered fumbles and two interceptions – through six games and is even in turnover margin with Peasley having three interceptions and the offense losing two fumbles.

SJSU cashed the only turnover of the game in for a touchdown to take a 26-10 lead with 13:43 remaining in the third quarter.

“Of course we’re making turnovers in practice, but the margin for that in games, there were a couple times where I was right there and just a couple steps off from having a pick,” Gibbs said. “It’s a lot of things like that, and I’m sure a lot of guys on the defense will come and say that. It’s that much faster in the games.”

Bohl said the Cowboys are beat. They will have to get through a physical game against New Mexico before a much-needed open date.

Rocky Long’s defenses have dominated UW in the last two meetings, including the Pokes’ pathetic 14-3 loss in Laramie last season, which was the Lobos’ only MW win.

“It was not in our minds going into the (SJSU) game that we were beat up. It’s a reality,” tight end Treyton Welch said. “But I think going into the game we were all ready to go and there’s no excuses for what happened out there. ...

“I think our team as a whole are ready to go and beat New Mexico right now. We owe them one.”