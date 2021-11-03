Wyoming O- line looks to build off best performance of season in the Border War

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s new offensive line coach didn’t need a history lesson about what the Colorado State series means around here.

Derek Frazier grew up in Fort Collins but spent many fall Saturdays as a kid attending games north of the border with his father, Tom Frazier, a co-captain on the Cowboys’ 1966 team that finished 10-1 with a victory over Florida State in the Sun Bowl.

UW’s only loss that season? A 12-10 defeat to the Rams in the infamous “Bounce Pass” game in Fort Collins.

“I remember being just a young tyke in the Cowboy Joe Club and listening to him and his teammates tell stories about the Border War,” Frazier said. “That's something that has been in our family for a long time and that goes way back.

"It’s one of my first memories, coming up here.”

Frazier also played for former UW head coach Joe Glenn at Northern Colorado and was CSU’s offensive line coach from 2012-14.

“It's a game that is worthy of being called the Border War,” Frazier said of the series that began in 1899 and will be played for the 76th consecutive season.

The Cowboys (4-4, 0-4 Mountain West) are not contending for a conference championship or a major bowl like the 1966 team was.

The game still has high stakes for Frazier’s offensive line, which includes two starters from Wyoming in right guard Logan Harris (Torrington) and right tackle Frank Crum (Laramie).

They are motivated to get the Bronze Boot, the traveling trophy the programs have been playing for since 1968, back from CSU on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“To lose the boot, that’s what we’re here for is the Border War,” Crum said. “That’s the most important game for me at Wyoming. Getting that back this week is our goal and that’s where we’re headed.”

Harris said watching UW’s 38-17 victory over CSU in 2016, which was the final meeting between the rivals at Hughes Stadium, had him excited to play for the Pokes.

The Cowboys kept the Bronze Boot until last year’s 34-24 loss at an empty Canvas Stadium.

“It's not just another game,” said Harris, a super senior who will play CSU for the fifth time. “There's a lot of pride behind this game with the alumni, with previous players and just fans around the state. And the atmosphere on game day during the Border War is just unmatched.”

Crum’s father, Gary Crum (1979-81), and grandfather, Earl Crum (1940), both played at UW. The junior from Laramie was recruited by CSU but decided to stay in his hometown to play for UW head coach Craig Bohl and continue the legacy.

“We’re all looking forward to this game and we have been since last year when they beat us down in Fort Collins,” Crum said. “Definitely I think it will help turn the page for this struggle that we’re going through right now.”

UW limps into this year’s matchup on a four-game losing streak and still searching for its first MWC win. The offensive line’s inconsistent play has played a significant role in an inconsistent season that began with championship dreams and a 4-0 start.

Bohl said the offensive line’s performance in last week’s 27-21 loss at San Jose State was the unit’s best of the season “by a long shot” with UW ending its streak of quarters without a touchdown at 11 and Xazavian Valladay rushing for 172 yards.

The Cowboys will have to take another step forward up front against a stout CSU defensive line that knows what plays are coming.

“I've been talking to teammates about this and I think there couldn’t be more of a perfect time for the Border War to come up,” Harris said. “We're at home and we have a chance to get the boot back. We’re in a slump, so hopefully it's going to be a slump-buster game for us.”

Levi Williams was 12-for-22 for 129 yards with two touchdowns and two costly interceptions during his first start of the season against the Spartans.

During last year’s Border War, two turnovers by Williams led to a 14-0 lead for CSU that the Pokes were unable to recover from. He finished 19-for-31 for 321 yards with no touchdown passes and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Ayden Eberhardt had seven receptions for 132 yards in the 2020 game, but the senior wide receiver from Loveland, Colorado, suffered a season-ending knee injury against San Jose State.

Bohl noted that counterpart Steve Addazio will be well aware of the fact that Isaiah Neyor, who had two touchdown catches last week, is the player Williams is targeting in the passing game.

“We certainly are going to attempt to run the ball against Colorado State,” Bohl said. “Their front is very formidable, probably bigger and stronger than what we faced last week. That’s no disrespect to San Jose State, but I think this one is going to tax us a bit more.

“I think it’s going to be imperative that we dance with who brung us. We’re going to need to run the football.”

The offensive line will have to take the lead if there is to be a celebration dance for the Pokes.

