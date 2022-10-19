Wyoming picked second in Mountain West poll, Graham Ike voted preseason player of the year

LARAMIE – The Pokes will not be sneaking up on anyone this time.

Wyoming, which was tied for eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll a year ago, was picked to finish second behind No. 19 San Diego State in the media voting for the 2022-23 preseason ranking released Wednesday.

The Cowboys’ Graham Ike is the conference’s preseason player of the year, and Hunter Maldonado joins his teammate on the all-MW first team. UW’s dynamic duo are the only returning players from last season’s first team.

“In this system, in this culture we get to have the right kind of guys around us in order for us to get to this point now,” Ike said of the program’s return to prominence over the last two years. “Really hindsight is always 20-20, and to be able to look back and see the way we did things, whether it be the conditioning freshmen year or losing some games, and how we responded to those losses has only helped us for this moment.”

Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens, SDSU guard Matt Bradley and New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. are the other members of the preseason all-conference team.

Reigning MW regular-season and tournament champion Boise State is picked to finish third, followed in order by CSU, New Mexico, UNLV, Fresno State, Utah State, Nevada, San Jose State and Air Force.

UW, coming off a 25-9 season in which it finished fourth in the conference and received an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament, received 25 votes in the preseason Associated Press poll.

Third-year head coach Jeff Linder returns four starters and eight rotation players who accounted for 85% of the team’s scoring and 84% of the rebounding.

The Pokes have added Pac-12 transfers Max Agbonkpolo (USC), Ethan Anderson (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA), as well as 6-foot-10 true freshman Caden Powell, to enhance the overall talent on the roster.

“You always see it these days with college teams, the ones with experience go the furthest,” said Kyman, who played in the 2020 national championship game with the Bruins. “It’s not freshmen teams and one-and-done teams, it’s teams that have done it before. Me, Max and Ethan have gone to the Elite Eight and the Final Four.

“Being a veteran team means a lot and has a lot of merit to it. If we use that experience and learn from mistakes that we’ve had in the past, we could do a lot of big things here.”

The lone departure from UW’s starting lineup, Drake Jeffries, signed a 10-day exhibition contract with the Orlando Magic but was waived last Wednesday ahead of the start of the NBA regular season.

A list of battle-tested role players, including Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden and Brendan Wenzel, are expected to have more opportunities to shoot open perimeter shots with Ike commanding attention in the post and Jeffries taking his 94 made 3-pointers to the pros.

Super senior forward Hunter Thompson and senior guard Kenny Foster, two experienced holdovers from the Allen Edwards era, add MW starting experience off the bench.

Point guard Noah Reynolds is also expected to have a significant role after accruing MW experience as a true freshman and earning more praise from Linder following a productive offseason of improvement.

True freshman forward Caden Powell is providing some resistance to Ike during practices and 7-foot redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart showed off his versatility during a public scrimmage earlier this month in the Arena-Auditorium.

“Practices are probably the toughest in the sense of competitiveness since I’ve been here,” Maldonado said. “Every single day you’re going out there and it’s not like one team is completely wiping the other team out. That will show our depth during the season. Last year I think the first group was really good, then when we started getting into the second group it falls off pretty quickly. This year I think both groups are really good.

“So at any given point, one person can go out there and change the course of the game.”

Ike was second in the MW in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.6 rpg). He was 19th in the NCAA with 14 double-doubles.

Maldonado decided to remove his name from the NBA draft and return for a sixth season in Laramie after averaging 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds to lead the Pokes back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

This story will updated after Wednesday’s MW media day event.