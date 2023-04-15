LARAMIE – John Michael Gyllenborg has been described as a “fly on the wall” during his muted start at Wyoming.

Now the Pokes are buzzing about the 6-foot-5, 243-pound tight end.

“John-Mike, he’s a funny guy. He came in and hadn’t played much football. He didn’t talk at all,” former UW tight end Jackson Marcotte said. “We were all like, ‘Who is this guy?’ It took about a year and a half or two years. One day he woke up and decided, ‘I’m going to talk to these guys today.’”

Gyllenborg is the ultimate developmental prospect considering he did not play football until his senior season at Rockhurst High School in Kansas City and was injured after just three games.

“Wyoming took a chance on me,” Gyllenborg said. “That’s kind of how I ended up here is it was really my only option. I’m forever grateful for that.”

UW head coach Craig Bohl has known Gyllenborg’s high school coach, Kelly Donohoe, for over three decades and trusted his recommendation on the standout baseball and basketball player.

“As you go through some junior film, he didn’t have any,” tight ends coach Shannon Moore said. “So, you kind of started watching some workout stuff and you liked some of the things he was doing. Then you see the first couple games, and he was a big guy that could run. You knew he was going to be a little bit raw.”

After redshirting in 2021 and playing on the scout team for most of the 2022 season, Gyllenborg is emerging as a potential impact player for the Pokes.

The third-year sophomore has been one of the standouts of UW’s spring practice and is expected to have a major role on the 2023 team.

“He is an awesome athlete, one of a kind. He is truly special,” quarterback Evan Svoboda said of his roommate. “He’s another young guy that, once he gets this year under his belt, he’s going to explode, and everyone is going to know who John Michael Gyllenborg is.”

The Pokes were ravaged by injuries throughout the roster and specifically at tight end entering the regular-season finale at Fresno State.

Starting quarterback Andrew Peasley had a puzzled look after the game when asked about connecting with Gyllenborg on three completions for 21 yard in the 30-0 loss.

“Is that Mike’s last name, Gyllenborg?” Peasley said after the game. “We don’t have last names on our jerseys; it’s just J-Mike.”

UW is hoping Gyllenborg will become a household name this season.

“Once you get that first catch out of the way you can breathe a little,” Gyllenborg said of his breakout against the eventual Mountain West champion Bulldogs. “Although it wasn’t the best night for the team, like for me personally just to get out there and get some in-game action and get a few catches, was huge for my confidence.

“I feel like this spring I’m starting to gain the confidence of the guys around me and going into fall it will keep getting better and better.”

Both Marcotte and Parker Christensen retired from football with eligibility remaining to pursue academic goals. Treyton Welch and Colin O’Brien are the leaders in the tight end room, but Gyllenborg has been making the most of his opportunity to join the rotation.

"I was talking to Coach Moore in the winter after the bowl game. We didn’t know if Jackson was going to be done, Parker was supposed to come back, so it was going to be last year all over again," Gyllenborg said. "But I was still like, I don’t care who is ahead of me, I’m just going to go out and play my game.

"Six months later, look where we are now. It’s just wild how things work. I feel like I’m ready to step into that role and I’m really excited."

Tim Polasek said the key to the season will be improving the passing game. That means getting the right pieces on the field to solve the puzzle.

UW's offensive coordinator expects Gyllenborg to be one of those pieces.

“He’s carving out a role right now, and we’re learning exactly what he can and can’t do,” Polasek said. “Big, powerful, fast guy. He’s got to improve in the run game, but at tight end you can carve out a role. Whatever role he’s in, I think he’s going to express himself in that role.”

Polasek also noted that Peasley was not used to throwing the ball to tight ends after arriving in Laramie last year after playing in Utah State’s spread offense.

The rapport Peasley had with Welch down the stretch is something that should spread throughout the tight ends room during his second season running the offense.

“I think Andrew’s comfort with those guys is tenfold, so there’s going to be some more opportunities at the tight end position,” Polasek said. “John has really done a nice job putting weight on. I mean, he’s 244 (pounds) and is one of our faster guys. We’re excited about him.”

Bohl is confident that having two tight ends who can stretch the field vertically will help Peasley and the passing game evolve. Welch led UW in yards per catch (14.0) and receiving touchdowns (five) last season.

“Getting (Gyllenborg) involved in a big-time game like that gave him a sense of, OK, I belong,” Bohl said. “He put on some good lean muscle mass, and he can run. He’s got really good hand-eye coordination. We’re going to really utilize him this next year.”

It’s time for the fly on the wall to let it fly on the field.

“I have high hopes he’s going to be a serious force,” Marcotte said. “Not just in the conference, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he becomes a national name.”

UW fans can get an early glimpse of Gyllenborg and the Pokes during the spring game at 2 p.m. on April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.