ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wyoming showed off its depth in the long jump on Friday at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Conference Championships.

Hunter Brown led the way finishing fourth with a leap of 24-6.25 while Kareem Mersal finished just behind him in sixth with a mark of 24-5.75. Remar Pitter rounded out Cowboy placers finishing in seventh with a mark of 23-0.50.

On the women’s side, Sadie McMullen finished in ninth with a leap of 19-2.50 while Joan Easter finished 13th with a leap of 18-10.75.

Mary Carbee picked up some points for the Cowgirls in the women’s weight throw finishing sixth with a toss of 58-1. In the men’s weight throw final Guy Hamasaki was the lone Cowboy to compete, finishing tenth with a toss of 48-6.

After two days of competing across seven events, the men’s heptathlon came to a close with Sage Coventry finishing in fifth with a total of 5,066 points. Coventry was consistent throughout the seven events finishing third in in the 60M, shot put, high jump and 1000M.

Katelyn Mitchem kicked off the prelims in fashion for the Cowgirls winning the women’s mile prelims with a time of 4:54.97 punching her ticket to Saturday night’s final.

Madelyn Blazo will be joining Mitchem in the finals after finishing ninth in the prelims with a time of 4:57.38. On the men’s side, Seth Bruxvoort earned a spot in the mile finals as well after finishing tenth in the prelims with a time of 4:13.25.

Mitchem followed up her impressive showing in the mile by finishing second in the 800M prelims with a time of 2:12.40 qualifying for her second final on the day.

In the women’s 60M hurdles, Gabby Drube was the only Cowgirls to compete in the event but she represented well. Drube finished seventh in the prelims with a time of 8.69 to secure her spot in Saturdays final.

In the women’s 60M, Kitana Burgard continued her streak of impressive form winning her prelim heat with a time of 7.49 to advance to the finals, Burgard’s time was the fourth fastest among the eighth athletes who qualified for the finals.

After two days of action the Cowboys sit in fourth place with 24 points, just three points ahead of San Jose State. Air Force currently leads the men’s standings with 81 points. The Cowgirls currently sit in ninth as a team with five points while Colorado State leads the way with 58 points.