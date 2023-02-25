ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Katelyn Mitchem earned a silver medal in the women’s mile final on Saturday to highlight the Cowgirls' performance on the final day of the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Mitchem finished with a time of 4:46.96 to cross the line second and Wyoming teammate Madelyn Blazo finished fourth with a time of 4:55.97.

In the 800 final, Mitchem found the podium again with a third-place finish with a time of 2:09.84.

After qualifying for the women’s 60M prelims in fourth, Kitana Burgard clocked a time of 7.43 in the final to secure a third-place finish and the bronze.

On the men’s side, Seth Bruxvoort raced to a 10th-place finish in the mile final with a time of 4:15.15.

The Cowboys started the final day of competition with a bang putting three athletes in the top eight in the men’s high jump finals. Hunter Brown led the way finishing fourth while the duo of Samuel Schneider and Pete Mead finished seventh and eighth respectively.

UW put more points on the board in the men’s triple jumps finals with two Pokes finishing in the top eight. Jefferson Danso came in fifth with a leap of 47-4.50 while Kaliff Guevara finished eighth with a leap of 45-6.50. On the women’s side the duo of Elayna Chafee and Aumni Ashby finished in 13t and 14th respectively.

In the women’s 60M hurdle finals, Gabby Drube picked up points for the Cowgirls finishing eighth with a time of 8.83.

Jacob White placed 10th in the 3000M race to move up to No. 5 on the all-time UW Top 10 List. White ran a converted time of 8:06.68 in the event. Kylie Simshauser placed 17th in the women’s field. Simshauser ran a time of 9:46.06 and now sits as the No. 6 all time best at Wyoming.

The Cowgirls closed out the meet by finishing eighth in the 4x400 relay clocking a time of 3:50.04. On the men’s side, the Cowboys finished strong clocking a time of 3:16.04 to earn a fourth-place finish in the final event of the meet.

In the team standings, the Cowgirls finished eighth with 32 total points while Colorado State won the team title with 125.50 points edging out New Mexico by just one point. The Cowboys closed out the meet in sixth with 49 points while Air Force won the men’s team title with 208 points.