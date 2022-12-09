Wyoming's seniors will try to keep the ship steady as Cowboys host Louisiana Tech

LARAMIE – Call it the "three wise men" lineup.

During Wyoming’s 91-71 victory over Texas A&M Commerce, Jeff Linder’s eighth different starting five finally delivered the grit the head coach had been searching for.

The three holdovers from the Allen Edwards era – Kenny Foster, Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson – were all on the floor together and played a big part in ending the Pokes’ four-game losing streak.

“You can hear it from the coach,” Thompson said. “But hearing it from us experienced players on the court just gives us another advantage.”

Besides their collective skills – Foster scored 14 points with Maldonado and Thompson adding nine points each – the trio brings perspective that can help lead the team through the rough start to the campaign.

Before Linder arrived, Foster, Maldonado and Thompson experienced back-to-back 24-loss seasons together.

“As all the Wyoming fans know my freshman year, we went 7-23 (in the regular season) and then we go to the Mountain West Tournament and we made it all the way to the semifinals,” Foster noted. “We could have won the whole thing. I think being around it long enough, everyone can sit here and say the sky is falling and Wyoming basketball is over, but it’s not. There’s a long, long, long amount of season left. It’s only the beginning of December and we haven’t even gotten into conference play yet.

“We haven’t been healthy; we haven’t been what our potential truly is. We’ve had a lot of bumps in the road and we’re figuring it out. I think the fans will be very surprised once conference play comes around how we’re going to be.”

The Cowboys (4-5) will play Louisiana Tech in the final non-conference home game on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., Mountain West Network).

UW is still without Graham Ike, who has been in Denver getting treatment on his injured right foot.

Noah Reynolds scored a career-high 30 points and Brendan Wenzel added 14 points and 12 rebounds against Texas A&M Commerce after returning from injuries.

Ethan Anderson is expected to be available after missing the game with an illness.

“It’s a little bit bigger role than what I had envisioned coming into my last year but being here for six years I obviously have the experience to play that role,” Thompson said of filling in for Ike as the starting bug man. “My biggest thing I focus on is how can I still make a difference in defense that Graham brought to us when he was here? Obviously, it’s hard to score like Graham. I don’t have those abilities. That’s been my biggest focus is the defensive end.”

The Pokes turned up the defensive intensity after the intermission, outscoring Texas A&M Commerce 48-34 in the second half. The score would have been even more lopsided, but UW missed 14 free throws in the game.

“That was really rough,” said Reynolds, who was 6-for-10 at the line. “Terrible.”

The Bulldogs (6-2) will present a difficult challenge for UW with a talented lineup led by guard Cobe Williams (18.3 ppg), who Linder tried to recruit when he was at Northern Colorado, and Keaston Willis (14.0 ppg), who scored 25 points at the Arena-Auditorium two years ago when he was playing for Incarnate Word.

Louisiana Tech has won five consecutive games and the two losses on the season were by single digits at Texas Tech and at Louisiana, teams that are a combined 12-3.

“They’re a Mountain West team athletically,” Linder said.

UW will play two neutral-site games – against Dayton on Dec. 17 in Chicago and against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 21 in Phoenix – before starting MW play on Dec. 28 at Fresno State.

The three seniors will try to captain the ship until Ike returns in January.

“I think you put the Mountain West preseason player of the year (Ike), and we have Maldo, we have one of the best duos in the country right now,” Foster said. “If they’re healthy and Graham comes back, whoever we play I feel bad for. I mean, once Graham comes back, he’s unstoppable and he’s a monster. I think this team will be unlike any one we’ve seen before.”