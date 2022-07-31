Kristi Racines, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I hold a degree in accounting from UW and I am a licensed CPA. In private practice, I performed audits of Wyoming businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities. Later, I served as the Chief Fiscal Officer and Director of Human Resources of Wyoming’s judicial branch, managing an $80 million statewide budget and overseeing the human resource function for over 300 employees. In addition to financial expertise, Wyoming perspective is critical to this position. I’m a 4th generation native and my family has been in agriculture and oil and gas. An avid sportswoman, I enjoy hunting, fishing and camping. This balance of experience has enabled me to bring a sharp fiscal eye to the State Loan and Investment Board and the Land Board.

Q: What do you see as the greatest challenges facing Wyoming’s financial affairs and what would you do to address those challenges?

A: Wyoming will continue to struggle with intense volatility in our revenue streams, particularly with the uncertain economic outlook. Like other states, we have received, and will continue to receive, unprecedented amounts of COVID-19 relief and infrastructure funds. This is not free money -- it is critical that we are responsible in our choices so that our grandchildren will not be paying the price. Infrastructure in our small communities and access to healthcare in rural areas will be of importance to me and will help paint a vibrant future for for our state while maintaining our character.

Q: Do you think there is sufficient transparency in Wyoming’s finances? Please explain.

A: Transparency isn't an end destination -- it can always be improved. When I was elected state auditor four years ago, I inherited a lawsuit in regards to state expenditures. A month after taking office, I produced six years’ worth of expenditure records, eliminating barriers to transparency that had plagued Wyoming for years. To be more proactive, I put Wyoming’s checkbook online six months after taking office (at WyOpen.gov), at no additional cost to the Wyoming taxpayer. My office prides itself on responding to public records requests quickly, efficiently and accurately, which I promise to continue. WyOpen has received nearly 200,000 visits since inception, and we plan to add additional functionality over the next four years.

Q: What changes, if any, would you propose to improve Wyoming’s accounting procedures? Please explain.

A: The State Auditor, by statute, is the chief accountant for the state -- so this is an important question! During my first term, we have undertaken several projects to add efficiency and improve accuracy in the accounting function. These include cleaning up the chart of accounts, simplifying the process for businesses and individuals to be paid by the state, and improving training so that other agencies are well-equipped to serve citizens. The auditor is responsible for the state's electronic accounting system, which is extremely large and complex. In the next several years, we are undertaking a substantial upgrade to this system -- at no cost to the taxpayer -- which will allow us to work smarter, streamline and find more efficiencies.