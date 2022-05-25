State champions highlight Wyoming Coaches Association all-state soccer teams

State champions Jackson (Class 4A boys), Thunder Basin (4A girls), Worland (3A boys) and Cody (3A girls) were well-represented on the 2022 Wyoming Coaches Association all-state soccer teams released Wednesday.

Those four teams combined to place 22 players on the all-state rosters, including 13 who earned all-state honors last year. Jackson's Charlie Hoelscher and Cody's Autumn Wilson, along with Emily Taucher of Rock Springs, received their third all-state honors. All three were all-state as freshman, but had their 2020 seasons canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, 37 players were honored for the second year in a row, including reigning Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year winners Taucher and Worland senior Cole Venable.

The Kelly Walsh boys, who finished third at state, were represented by senior goalkeeper Caden Allaire, senior midfielder Hayden Hollinger, senior forward Jackson Catchpole, junior defender Erich Hulshizer and sophomore midfielder Parker O'Neill. The KW girls had two players named in senior defender Maddison Burnett and sophomore midfielder Peyton Hill. For the Natrona County girls, who advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2009, senior midfielder Katelynn Campbell, sophomore forward Brooker Travers and freshman keeper Rian Barthel earned all-state honors.

Venable, who helped lead the Warriors (17-0-1) to their fourth consecutive state title, was recognized as the 3A Senior Player of the Year while junior teammate Court Gonsalez was the 3A Underclassmen of the Year. For the 3A girls, those awards went to Lander senior Emma Goetz, with Cody junior Ally Boysen and Riverton junior Savannah Morton sharing the underclassmen award.

